Coaxial Cable Market To Reach $17.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 8.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

End User (Aerospace and Defense, Internet Service Provider, Television, Service Provider, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "coaxial cable market" was valued at $8.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $17.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The key factors positively affecting the coaxial cable market include rollout of 5G and IoT and extensive adoption of High-definition video and streaming. However, vulnerability to physical damage, bandwidth limitations, and susceptibility to signal loss over long distances hinder market growth. However, collaboration of coaxial cable with fiber optics offers lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

The internet data transfer software segment held the highest market share in 2023

By application, the

internet data transfer

segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the coaxial cable market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period,

as coaxial infrastructure is already in place in many areas, making it a readily available option for internet access. However, the radio frequency transfer segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 9.6% from 2024

to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period as solid metal outer conductor acts as a barrier, protecting the inner conductor carrying the RF signal from external electromagnetic interference (EMI). This is crucial for maintaining signal integrity, especially in environments with lots of electrical noise, such as near power lines or other electronic devices.

The internet service providers segment held the highest market share in 2023

By end user, the internet service providers segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-fifths of the coaxial cable market revenue, owing to growing investment in coaxial cable infrastructure to provide reliable and high-speed internet connectivity to residential and business customers. However, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period as coaxial cables are useful in satellite communication systems to transmit signals between ground stations and satellites. Thereby, driving the growth of the coaxial cable market.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023

By region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the coaxial cable market revenue

owing to connect remote population and remote area with broadband connectivity. However, the MEA segment is projected to attain a significant

CAGR

from 2024

to 2032. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa and UAE are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players: -



General Cable Corporation

Belden Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

LS Cable & System

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Coleman Cable Inc.

Nexans S.A.

L-Com Global Connectivity

Prysmian Group Alpha Wire

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the coaxial cable market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

