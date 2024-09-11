Final Days To Register: Testing, Agile, Devops & Low Code Methods And Tools Conference (Telangana, India - September 26, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing, Agile, Devops & Low Code Showcase: Methods and Tools" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embracing a collaborative spirit, Agile, DevOps, Testing, and Low Code converge in shared environments, fostering seamless cooperation among diverse facets of software development. Fuelled by an escalating demand for excellence, these methodologies continually evolve, incorporating cutting-edge tools and refined processes.

The upcoming conference serves as a dynamic platform to unveil and explore the latest trends shaping the ever-changing landscape and marketplace of software development and quality assurance. It also looks at the impact and potential of AI. Join us as we delve into the forefront of innovation, where industry leaders and experts converge to share insights, strategies, and advancements that are steering the future of software excellence.



Practitioner - thought leaders help you to develop your business case and build the foundation towards getting significant return on investment.

The presenters bring new perspectives and ideas of innovation to this conference. They show how to be resilient in this ever-changing unpredictable market.

You will be able to focus on boosting productivity, reduce time to market, cost, and resource investment.

The day demonstrates how to leverage modern technologies to deliver a fully unified customer experience.

The agenda also features knowledge-sharing Panel discussions for sharing insights and industry trends.

You will be able to discover new tools, services and solutions in the exhibition held alongside.

Benefiter and gain insights from in-depth presentations on Testing, Agile, DevOps and Low Code. Meet and network with other professionals and learn from their experiences.

Comments from attendees at recent conferences:



Head of Global Ops, UKHSA: "Excellent Speakers and Content"

DevOps Engineer, River Lake: "Gained industry-relevant skills I could apply on my day-to-day tasks"

Senior Business Analyst, RedKite; "Presentations were interesting. My favourite was the one about Sustainability in Testing."

DevOps Consultant, Hexagon: "Picked-up some useful nuggets here!"

QA & Release Manager, Westcoast: "Good information on Testing and Agile. Got to know some Low Code too!"

Security Researcher, Intel Corporation: "Interesting to hear perspectives and problems people have in the same field of work."

Technical Consultant & Software tester, Invenics: "A really good event. Thank you."

Client Services, UKITB: "Excellent selection of topics and headlining topics."

Senior Test Engineer, Capita TSS: "Very informative about AI specifically and how it can be used as well as food for thought where AI can pose its own challenges."

