National Recovery Month - The Changing Face Of Addiction VIRTUAL Summit September 21 For National Recovery Month

For National Recovery Month, the Changing Face of Addiction Virtual Summit will covers addiction today, focusing on awareness and actionable solutions.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Title: The Changing Face of Addiction Virtual Summit to Take Place on September 21st, 2024

In recognition of National Recovery Month, Recovery Advocate, Author, and Public Speaker Adrienne Tichy is proud to announce The Changing Face of Addiction Virtual Summit, taking place on September 21st, 2024.

This virtual summit aims to bring together experts, advocates, and individuals in recovery to discuss the evolving landscape of addiction and recovery. With the rise of new substances, changing societal attitudes, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to have open and honest conversations about addiction and recovery.

The summit will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including medical professionals, therapists, and individuals in recovery, who will share their insights and experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions, providing a platform for meaningful dialogue and education.

Adrienne Tichy, who has been in recovery for over a decade, is passionate about breaking the stigma surrounding addiction and promoting a more inclusive and compassionate approach to recovery. She believes that by coming together and sharing our stories, we can create a more supportive and understanding community for those struggling with addiction.

The Changing Face of Addiction Virtual Summit is open to anyone interested in learning more about addiction and recovery, including individuals in recovery, family members, friends, and professionals in the field. Registration for the summit will open on August 1st, 2024, and more information can be found on the website .

Join us on September 21st, 2024, as we come together to discuss The Changing Face of Addiction and work towards a more compassionate and inclusive future for those in recovery. Let's break the stigma and support each other on our journey towards healing and wellness.

