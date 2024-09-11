Landry Butler Announces The Release Of New Conceptual Art Book, 'I Have Nothing To Say And I Am Saying It'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover of 'I Have Nothing to Say, and I am Saying It'

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned multidisciplinary artist Landry Butler is proud to announce the release of his latest work, 'I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It'. This groundbreaking book, which functions both as a blank journal and a conceptual artwork, challenges readers to confront the complexities of communication, the absurdity of life, and the inherent contradictions in language.

Inspired by the philosophical and artistic influences of John Cage, Mark Rothko, Laurie Anderson, Yoko Ono, Albert Camus, and Jean-Paul Sartre, Butler's new book is a powerful exploration of the human experience. Each page invites the reader to engage with the void - whether by leaving it untouched or filling it with thoughts, reflections, or doodles.

Landry Butler is best known for his genre-defying work in visual art, spoken word, and music, drawing comparisons to Jandek, Laurie Anderson, Dr. Eugene Chadbourne, and They Might Be Giants. His work includes elements of therapy and personal storytelling, though these are encrypted or occulted, reminiscent of the hidden meanings found in esoteric teachings. Butler's creations, deeply informed by existential philosophy and avant-garde art, address themes of personal growth, transformation, and self-actualization in a society that often encourages alienation and fear.

In 2024, Butler received the prestigious Tanne Foundation Award for his contributions to multidisciplinary art. He is also a founding member and master wordsmith of the underground art music collective Inglewood Social Club, and he has left his mark on the world of performance art through roles in 'FIX, Nashville's Original Rehab Rock Opera' and the award-winning film 'FOGG: Diary of a Sociopath'. 'I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It' is Butler's first book since his 2010 release 'Fire Walk', a collection of photographs and poetry.

'I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It' is not just a book; it's a statement about the lossiness of translating ideas into words and the challenge of communication in a fragmented world. It is available for purchase at Amazon. To celebrate the release, Butler will be hosting book signings at select locations across the country, with details forthcoming.

---

“'I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It' is a reflection on the void between thought and expression, where language often fails to capture the essence of human experience. This book is both a journal and a conceptual artwork, inviting one to engage with the silence of the page as a canvas for contemplation or creation. Inspired by John Cage, Mark Rothko, Yoko Ono, and the existential philosophies of Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre, this piece investigates the absurdity of life, the futility of communication, and the paradoxes inherent in self-expression. Through this piece, I aim to leave behind more than words - signposts for future journeys, encrypted with my story and the therapeutic process of navigating a world that often encourages alienation and self-consumption." - Landry Butler

---

About Landry Butler:

Landry Butler is a multidisciplinary American artist known for his visual art, spoken word, and music. His work explores the intersections of personal growth, transformation, and the absurd, drawing on the philosophical influences of Albert Camus, Jean-Paul Sartre, and others. Butler's goal is not to communicate directly but to leave astral landmarks, signposts for future life experiences.

The Administrator

Landry Butler

+1 615-461-0667

...

Advertisement: I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.