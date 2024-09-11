Fathers In The Fight For Maternal Health Breakfast Hosted By 4Kira4moms, Dads Caucus & Black Maternal Health Caucus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fathers in the Fight for Maternal Breakfast to be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024

- Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, IL-14WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, September 12, 2024, 4Kira4Moms, the Black Maternal Health Caucus, and the Congressional Dads Caucus will present the“Fathers in the Fight for Maternal Health Breakfast” at 9:00 a.m. EDT, in Rayburn 2168. This important breakfast session will unite members from both caucuses with community advocates and legislative leaders to discuss opportunities and legislation supporting Black maternal health and increasing father involvement in advocacy.At the event, participants will hear from U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood, IL-14; U.S. Representative Jimmy Gomez, CA-34, and Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms, a leading advocacy organization for maternal health reform. The breakfast will also include remarks by Erica Johnson Creamer, Senior Director of Federal Government Affairs at Walmart, a key partner in this important initiative. During the program, we will discuss the Dad's Matter Act, the launch of the 4Kira4Dads: Paternal Centers of Excellence, and how the legislation and program will change the environment and narrative of men's involvement in pregnancy and maternal health as active participants and supporters.Statistics show a direct correlation between fathers' involvement and positive health outcomes for mother and infant. According to the National Institute for Children's Health Quality, when fathers are involved during pregnancy, mothers are 1.5 times more likely to receive prenatal care in the first trimester, which has positive implications for maternal and infant health.“Fathers in the Fight for Maternal Health” wants to galvanize fathers in the movement for better maternal health care,” said Johnson.“Which is exactly the focus of our new fatherhood initiative 4Kira4Dads“This is about educating and training men to be in service of mothers by lending their support and leveraging their position to ensure support of paid leave, maternal health, and all things babies and mothers.”Fathers in the Fight for Maternal Health is designed to ignite greater awareness and inspire legislative actions that prioritize maternal health issues and provide pathways for fathers and partners to engage in maternal healthcare advocacy, particularly addressing the disparities faced by Black mothers. The breakfast is sponsored by Walmart and presented by 4Kira4Moms, the Black Maternal Health Caucus, and the Congressional Dads Caucus.“There are only two types of people in this entire world: either you are a mom, or you have a mom. Maternal health equity is a human rights issue, not a women's issue, and it's time for fathers to get involved so we can reduce the 84% of preventable deaths, as deemed by the CDC,” said Johnson.For those interested in attending, registration is required. Attendees can visit this registration link.Event Details at a Glance:Date/Time: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 9:00 a.m. EDTLocation: Rayburn Room 2168Hosted by: 4Kira4Moms, Black Maternal Health Caucus, Dads CaucusSponsored by: Walmart# # #About 4Kira4Moms:In 2016, Charles Johnson lost his wife, Kira, during a routine C-section at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California. He founded 4Kira4Moms in 2017 as a response to his experience, to be a voice for other mothers and families facing unnecessary maternal loss, and to put an end to the maternal mortality health crisis. Black women are disproportionately affected by this epidemic, where they are 3x more likely to die from pregnancy than white women. The mission of 4Kira4Moms is to fight for improved maternal outcomes through advocacy and coalition building, educate the public about the impact of maternal mortality in communities, provide peer support to victim's families, and promote the idea that maternal mortality should be viewed and discussed as a human rights issue. Learn more at 4Kira4Moms.About The Black Maternal Health Caucus:The Black Maternal Health Caucus is organized around the goals of elevating America's maternal health crisis within Congress and advancing policy solutions to improve maternal health outcomes and end disparities.About the Congressional Dads Caucus:The Dads Caucus is dedicated to championing the needs of working families. Our mission is grounded in a fundamental belief: Dads need to do more of our part both at home and in Congress, advocating for policies that uplift parents and children across the country.

LaTricia Woods

Mahogany Xan Communications

+1 480-374-1908

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.