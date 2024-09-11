MP Minister Accuses Lop Rahul Of 'Anti-National Activities' Over Meeting With Omar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Dharmendra Lodhi on Wednesday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi of "anti-national activities" over his meeting with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Minister Lodhi said, "Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Omar, who has been accused of supporting the ISI, reflects his ideology. Such actions go against India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism."

The MP, who is on an unofficial tour of the US, met Ilhan Omar who is known for her anti-India stance.

Calling the meeting, proof of the LoP's involvement in "anti-national activities" Lodhi remarked, "This meeting is evidence that Rahul Gandhi is somehow involved in anti-national activities. Engaging with such individuals is a violation of India's policy, which is clear, no dialogue with separatists."

The minister further criticised the LoP for his remarks against India on foreign soil.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's claims that democracy is under threat in India, Lodhi hit back by accusing the Congress party of threatening democracy during its rule.

"Several times President's Rule was imposed across the country during the Congress' tenure, they undermined democratic processes", he added.

"In the last 10 years of the BJP's governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there have been no such threats to democracy. On the contrary, PM Modi has made significant developments, including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which has unified the nation. Soon, elections will be conducted there," the Minister added.

Lodhi also mentioned how the concept of "two flags, two constitutions, and two governments" in Jammu and Kashmir was challenged by Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"This was never viable in any nation, and we have successfully unified the country by bringing true democracy to Jammu and Kashmir," he stated.

Addressing Rahul Gandhi's recent comments about China grabbing land in Ladakh, Minister Lodhi dismissed them.

"There's still childishness in him, and those who call him 'Pappu' are not wrong. Going abroad and criticising his own country reflects his narrow-minded thinking," he commented.