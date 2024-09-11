Kelley Linn, Founder, Divorce Mediation Center Recognized For Innovative Approach To Family-Focused Divorce Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kelley Linn, founder of Divorce Mediation Center, LLC, a private not-for-profit family advocacy, has been named an Honored Listee by Marquis Who's Who in 2024 for her groundbreaking work in developing a unique and affordable divorce service model for Georgia families. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Linn's dedication to providing compassionate and family-focused solutions for couples going through the difficult process of divorce.

Linn's approach to divorce mediation is centered on the belief that divorce is a family transition that should be handled privately and with the utmost consideration for all parties involved. Her proprietary model offers a low-cost alternative to traditional divorce proceedings, allowing families to save time, a great deal of money, and emotional stress during this challenging time.

"I am honored to be recognized by Marquis Who's Who for my work in developing our unique Transitions Divorce model; which provides a peaceful, cost saving way to transition a family and avoid a costly divorce court process" said Linn. "I am grateful for the opportunity to serve families in Georgia with compassion and understanding rather than conflict and contention."

With over 14 years of experience in the field of family divorce, Linn has become a trusted and respected mediator in the Atlanta area and has grown her Advocacy to serve Georgia families all throughout the state.

As an Honored Listee of Marquis Who's Who, Linn joins an elite group of professionals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. Her innovative approach to divorce has helped countless families in Georgia protect spouse relational dynamics and save hundreds of thousands of dollars in family funds by avoiding a court process. Linn's dedication to providing compassionate and family-focused solutions has truly set her apart in the field of family divorce services.

