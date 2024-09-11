Hacienda Tres Ríos Crowns Its Renovation With The Creation Of A Colorful Mural In Its Mexican Restaurant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The work features nature motifs, such as the spider monkey, the tiger heron, the hummingbird, the albatross and the jaguar

The work features nature motifs, such as the spider monkey, the tiger heron, the hummingbird, the albatross and the jaguar.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hacienda Tres Ríos Crowns its Renovation with the Creation of a Colorful Mural in its Mexican RestaurantAfter more than a year of total renovation, Hacienda Tres Ríos hotel, part of Sunset World Group, decided to celebrate in style with the creation of a colorful mural in its Mexican restaurant, for which it counted on the participation of the Oaxacan artists Uriel Barragán, better known as Bouler, and Raúl Prieto, better known as Viejo Diablo, who were inspired by the exuberant nature of the Tres Ríos Natural Park, within which the hotel is located, to create a distinctive and colorful work.The company Blossom Cancún, an expert in event planning and production, was the link that achieved the necessary synergy to unite these renowned muralists with the hotel.The work features nature motifs, such as the spider monkey, the tiger heron, the hummingbird, the albatross and the jaguar, which is currently in danger of extinction; All of them inhabitants of the abundant mangrove and jungle ecosystems that appear in the background. It is worth mentioning that, during the execution of the work, members and guests were invited to participate and make brush strokes, thus creating a bond of environmental awareness between visitors, nature, and the artists.The execution of the mural took place during a 15-day intervention and various techniques were used, from the initial stroke to the application of water-based acrylic paint, layer by layer, to achieve an explosion of vibrant colors, representing a graphic style on a wall completely full of magic.Additionally, through an app on their phone, visitors can see how the mural comes to life and becomes interactive through a digital animation, creating a completely immersive experience, in which spider monkeys swing between the trees and birds fly around them.Hacienda Tres Ríos is the only environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya and a truly comprehensive All Inclusive Plan.Enjoy architecturally acclaimed accommodations, fine dining, world-class spa services, and dazzling experiences at the exclusive Tres Ríos Nature Park with guided tours through mangrove forests, swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking along winding natural rivers or simply unwind on its peaceful beaches.Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya.In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

Lucy Chale Haas

Sunset World Resorts & Vacations Experiences

+52 998 318 6405

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.