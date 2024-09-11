Kuwait-Egypt Cmte Marks Deep Coop., Enduring Accord

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Abdelaziz Faisal

CAIRO, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Egypt are tied with deep-rooted historical relations at both official and unofficial levels, marking a model for pan-Arab relations.

Based on deep cooperation and continued rapprochement in various domains over decades, both countries have always been sharing support and solidarity during all Arab events.

The unremitting convening of the Kuwaiti-Egyptian Higher Committee is the normal outgrowth of such close and firm ties between both sides.

In this regard, former Egyptian Foreign Mohammad Al-Orabi told KUNA that this year's 13th session of the joint committee was one of the outcomes of the significant visit recently paid by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Cairo.

The event comes at a time when the Arab region is undergoing critical circumstances that necessitate persistent consultation and coordination, given that it comes ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which is expected to come up with decisive resolutions aiming at putting an end to the current regional tensions, he said.

The joint committee is meant to promote Kuwaiti-Egyptian bonds and to push them forward at all levels as clear-cut and unequivocal proof of deep relations between sisterly nations, the former minister noted.

Secretary of the Egyptian parliament foreign relations committee MP Tareq Al-Kholi said the committee meeting, which will be co-chaired by both sides' foreign ministers, comes under very delicate and significant circumstances.

He said the challenges haunting the Arab region, in fact, requires concerted efforts and relentless coordination involving all Arab countries, pointing out that Cairo and Kuwait have always shared identical views about various challenges and issues of mutual concern.

It is essential to work together in order to address the regional challenges, primarily the ongoing war on Gaza, said the Egyptian MP, speaking highly of the fervent efforts of Egypt and Kuwait to reach Gaza ceasefire and to halt the Israeli occupation aggression on the Palestinian people.

Al-Kholi commended Kuwaiti-Egyptian relations as a "unique model" that mirrors one of the deepest ties at the pan-Arab level, noting that the joint committee's current meetings in Cairo would certainly produce visions about response to the ongoing challenges and developments.

Two-day preparatory meetings of the joint committee kick-started in Cairo on Wednesday at the level of senior officials from both countries.

The committee will convene in Cairo on September 12 under the chairmanship of Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

The Kuwaiti-Egyptian higher committee was established in 1998 in a bid to ensure high-level coordination and cooperation between both Arab countries in various cooperative domains and areas.

The committee convened its 12th edition in Kuwait in 2019 under the chairmanship of both sides' then foreign ministers, with officials from both official and unofficial sectors having attended. (end)

