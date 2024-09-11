Azerbaijan's Palm Oil Imports Show Mixed Trends As Experts Predict Future Decline
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan has maintained its palm oil imports from Southeast
Asia in 2024, purchasing 23,818 tons in the first half of the
year-a slight increase of 0.6% compared to last year. However, the
cost of crude palm oil has decreased by 3.2% due to lower prices,
Azernews reports.
Indonesia, once the dominant supplier, saw its share of
Azerbaijan's imports fall from 75% last year to 54% this year. This
shift is attributed to a significant rise in imports from Malaysia,
which surged by 86% to 11,054 tons. Conversely, imports from
Indonesia dropped by 28% to 12,912 tons.
Experts suggest that demand for palm oil may weaken in the near
future due to the appreciating Malaysian ringgit and growing
inventories. Steven Chong of Apex Securities points out that the
stronger ringgit and shifting price dynamics between palm oil and
soybean oil could impact demand.
Chong forecasts average crude palm oil prices of 4,000
ringgit/tonne for 2024 and 3,800 ringgit/tonne for 2025. The
current futures contract for November is approximately 3,866
ringgit/ton.
Apex Securities maintains a neutral outlook on Malaysia's
agriculture sector, citing a lack of short-term drivers. Meanwhile,
Azerbaijan's cost per ton of crude palm oil has decreased from
$1,231 to $1,184, offering some financial relief.
