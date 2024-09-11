Empowering Lives: Women's Support Program From Azercell Continues To Accept Social Project Submissions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell is extending the application deadline for its social project competition aimed at empowering women and enhancing their participation in public life. Non-governmental and non-profit organizations are invited to submit their project proposals through the provided by September 24, 2024.

Within the framework of the competition, two winning projects will be selected, each receiving a grant of 5,000 AZN.*

It is worth recalling that eligible proposals must focus on one or more of the following areas:



Enhancing women's knowledge and skills across various disciplines.

Providing women with practical knowledge in entrepreneurship and business activities.

Developing new competencies in technology and innovation for women.

Increasing women's legal and financial literacy. Promoting a healthy lifestyle among women.

For more information please visit: Azercell launches the "Empowering lives: Women's support program!

Please note that project proposals must be submitted in the Azerbaijani language and include a detailed budget required for project implementation.

"Azercell Telecom" LLC wishes success to all participants!

* The grant amount may vary depending on the jury's evaluation and may exceed or be lower than the specified amount.