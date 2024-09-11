Empowering Lives: Women's Support Program From Azercell Continues To Accept Social Project Submissions
Date
9/11/2024 5:17:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azercell is extending the application deadline for its social
project competition aimed at empowering women and enhancing their
participation in public life. Non-governmental and non-profit
organizations are invited to submit their project proposals through
the provided LINK by September 24,
2024.
Within the framework of the competition, two winning projects
will be selected, each receiving a grant of 5,000 AZN.*
It is worth recalling that eligible proposals must focus on one
or more of the following areas:
Enhancing women's knowledge and skills across various
disciplines.
Providing women with practical knowledge in entrepreneurship
and business activities.
Developing new competencies in technology and innovation for
women.
Increasing women's legal and financial literacy.
Promoting a healthy lifestyle among women.
For more information please visit:
Azercell launches the "Empowering lives: Women's support
program!
Please note that project proposals must be submitted in the
Azerbaijani language and include a detailed budget required for
project implementation.
"Azercell Telecom" LLC wishes success to all participants!
* The grant amount may vary depending on the jury's evaluation
and may exceed or be lower than the specified amount.
