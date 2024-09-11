INTAGE Thailand Announces New AI-Driven Solutions To Enhance Product Design And Marketing Insight Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THAILAND, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INTAGE (Thailand) has announced the launch of "Package Design AI" in collaboration with PLUG AI, a reputable packaging design company from Japan. This innovative marketing solution, which has been developed under the leadership of its Managing Director Palasai Sookthis is poised to benefit FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) businesses in all sectors by substantially reducing the time required for selecting consumer-preferred packaging designs, thus enabling expedited market entry. Leveraging INTAGE's over 50 years of expertise in marketing research, this initiative ensures a solution that is not only cutting-edge but also deeply rooted in industry knowledge.Speaking to the media, Palasai Sookthis said,“INTAGE has taken a significant step in advancing product marketing by collaborating with PLUG AI. It is a bold step to drive our marketing solutions business forward with the strategic implementation of "PLUG AI," the company's latest solution.”“Package Design AI” addresses a significant challenge businesses face today: the inability to test all packaging options in consumer research due to the high costs. The key advantage of developing this AI program lies in its ability to identify the best packaging designs, enabling further development while saving time and reducing business costs.“Package Design AI” elevates packaging design by leveraging its unique capability to use AI to manage in-depth data tailored to target audiences. It accurately analyzes product types and generates comprehensive reports for back-office teams to analyze or share further within their teams. This innovative service is particularly suited for FMCG businesses across all consumer goods categories and design agencies specializing in packaging design.For any questions or inquiries, email ....About the Company.INTAGE (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is a prominent Thai-Japanese market research firm offering comprehensive research services encompassing quantitative and qualitative studies. It operates under the INTAGE Group, renowned as a leading provider of market research services in Japan.Established in 1960, INTAGE (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is one of Japan's most significant market research companies and ranks 9th globally, according to the AMA Gold Report: 2016 Top 25 Global Market Research Firms (source ). The company is a proud member of the European Society for Opinion and Market Research (ESOMAR), the Thailand Market Research Society (TMRS), and the Asia Pacific Research Committee (APRC). With over 50 years of experience in providing comprehensive market research services, including quantitative and qualitative studies, INTAGE Group has earned the trust of numerous businesses.INTAGE offers innovative marketing solutions and services that derive insights from in-depth research, catering to large business sectors such as consumer markets, service industries, and healthcare. In addition to its headquarters in Japan, INTAGE Group has expanded its operations across Asia, including China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. The group also maintains a strategic global network of partners.Learn more at:

