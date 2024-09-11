Mos Sanjay Seth Inaugurates India Pavilion At Weapons Expo In Melbourne

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Sep 11 (IANS) of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) stall at the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition -- a weapons -- in Australia's Melbourne, on Wednesday and inaugurated the 'India Pavilion'.

Master General Sustenance of the Indian Army, Lt Gen AS Aujla, was also present on the occasion.

During this visit, the MoS interacted with the DRDO scientists and was briefed about the systems and technologies showcased, DRDO informed in a post on X.

The MoS also spoke about the felicitation programme organised by the Indian community in Melbourne, "I attended the felicitation and dialogue programme organised by the Indian community in Melbourne, Australia by the Diaspora Foundation," he said on X.

"I discussed the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' with the Indian families in the programme and urged them to participate in achieving that goal," he added.

The Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition organised at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre includes one thousand exhibitors, creating the largest defence industry event in Australia.

The Australian Army, Defence, government and academia joined 995 exhibiting organisations from 31 countries, bringing together the community that acquires, delivers and fields future land defence capability for Australia and international partners.

The defence exhibition is a three-day conference programme featuring the Chief of Army Symposium, industry briefings, technical symposia and updates on future programmes and key technologies.

It presented 995 exhibiting organisations from 31 nations and 77 conferences, presentations and symposia. More than 130 official defence, government and industry delegations from 30 nations participated in the exposition including 16 chiefs or counterparts and 11 representatives.