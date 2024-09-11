LYK Mobile Repair Expands With New Outlet At Bugis Cube In October 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2024 - Local mobile repair shop , LYK Mobile Repair, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its fourth and latest outlet at Bugis Cube this October 2024.





LYK diagnosing macbook fault

Enhanced Customer Convenience



This new location highlights the company's ongoing commitment to bringing comprehensive mobile repair services closer to its customers.



Complementing existing outlets in Tai Seng, Woodlands, and Jurong, the new store is set to offer a full range of mobile repair solutions for popular phone brands and also lifestyle devices such as macbook repair services and ipad repair services , ensuring quick and reliable service for all needs.



"We're excited to announce the opening of our fourth LYK Mobile Repair Service Centre, bringing us even closer to the central region of Singapore! This is a testament to our commitment to providing mobile repair services right where customers need them most. Visit us at our new repair service centre in Bugis and let us fix your mobile issues right on the spot,” shared Gavin, Managing Director.



Customers can look forward to offerings at the Bugis Cube phone repair centre, including screen replacements, battery repairs, and diagnostic services. They can expect the same high-quality service that has solidified LYK Mobile Repair's reputation for reliability since its inception in 2014.



LYK Mobile Repair's on-the-spot services prioritise the urgency of device repairs. Their team of phone repair specialists handles a variety of mobile device issues, such as cracked screens and malfunctioning batteries. The repair process generally involves a quick initial diagnosis, followed by repairs using authentic parts and advanced tools. After repairs, the team conducts final testing to ensure the device functions properly.



For more information about mobile repair services in Bugis or to book an appointment, please visit the LYK Mobile Repair's website or contact the new outlet directly.



Address of the Bugis Outlet:

LYK Mobile Repair

470 North Bridge Rd, #02-06

Singapore 188735





Carousell:



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYK Mobile Repair Established in 2014, LYK Mobile Repair specialises in tablet, laptop, and . The business is also a part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider specialising in performing out-of-warranty services for Apple devices using original parts sourced directly from Apple, while keeping quality assurance at its foremost with Apple's own diagnostic tools and equipment.



Beyond its in-store services, LYK Mobile Repair continues to lead the industry with its Doorstep Service. As the first mobile repair provider in Singapore to offer this service, the brand offers customers the convenience of having their devices repaired at their preferred location. Whether at home, in the office, or elsewhere, LYK Mobile Repair's skilled technicians travel directly to the client, fully equipped to diagnose and fix phones, laptops, and other mobile devices on-site.



The brand has also worked closely with more than 35 MOE schools & Corporate Companies in Singapore since 2016 offering large volume repair and bulk repair services, ensuring fast recovery of operation.







