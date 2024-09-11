Hypefest Hong Kong 2024: Hypebeast's First Festival In Hong Kong To Debut In November Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2024 - Hypebeast, the leading global for contemporary culture and lifestyle, is bringing Hypefest to Hong Kong this November for the very first time. Taking place on November 9 and 10, the 2-day weekend event will be set against the panoramic view of the iconic Hong Kong skyline and held at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, the city's largest outdoor venue. Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 will be Hypebeast's largest event in the city to date, captivating the Hypebeast community with a unique cultural experience this fall.





Debuted in 2018 in Brooklyn, New York, Hypefest has emerged as one of the leading cultural festivals by bringing a fully immersive and interactive atmosphere, with live music performances and other surprises throughout. Expanding its reach, Hypefest Aranya landed in Qinhuangdao, China last year, showcasing a diverse range of regional and international cultural events in one weekend. Building upon its previous successes, Hypefest is bringing the best elements from previous events to Hong Kong, offering an unparalleled cultural experience where creativity and culture take center stage.



A one-of-a-kind cultural celebration from all things Hypebeast

Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 will introduce a one-of-a-kind cultural experience for the community, bringing over 20 participating brands and creators from both global and local scenes across fashion, music, art, and food to Hong Kong. These brands selected by Hypebeast will come together to create physical and multi-faceted immersive experiences, offering an enriching event for the attendees to enjoy. Featuring a curated mix of regional and international music performances, limited-time branded pop-ups with exclusive product showcases, art installations, as well as a food village, the event will arrive as the largest fashion and cultural party.



Gamified experience unleashing branded fun and empowering local and regional creatives

With a focus on supporting emerging brands and local creatives, Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 presents a fresh take on traditional carnival games. By teaming up with selected brands from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Japan, the interactive and reimagined carnival game booths provide attendees a unique opportunity to play and win exclusive branded merchandise and prizes.



During the event, emerging brands and creatives will have the chance to showcase their creations to a broader audience. With over half of the participating game booths featuring local talents from Hong Kong, the event provides a platform for them to gain exposure and engage in genuine interactions with the attendees, fostering meaningful connections and a sense of engagement.



Curated music performances through the lens of Hypebeast

Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 will feature live music performances by top-tier musicians curated by Hypebeast throughout the event. Headlining the 2-day festival will be JUSTICE , the legendary Grammy award-winning French electronic music duo consisting of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay. The duo has redefined the music landscape and garnered widespread acclaim since 2007, and recently made their comeback following an 8-year hiatus. Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 will be the stage for their highly-anticipated return, where they will bring their acclaimed DJ set to Hong Kong complemented with distinctive visual effects and a light show tailor-made for the festival, marking their first appearance in the city since their last visit in 2015.



In addition, Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 will inject fresh energy into the event by showcasing up-and-coming talents from around the globe. Among these rising stars are d4vd , an American singer and songwriter known for his emotionally charged bedroom-style indie pop and R&B; DEAN , a South Korean alternative R&B singer-songwriter and producer; MILLI , a Thai rapper and songwriter who performed at the 2022 Coachella Festival, is coming with two special guests; N.Y.P.D. , a local post-punk band; So!YoON! , a member of the South Korean band SE SO NEON and an alternative pop singer-songwriter active in her solo projects, alongside more names to be revealed.



Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 is made possible by the financial support from the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. Supported by iMe Entertainment Group, the leading entertainment company in Asia, the event will offer a memorable and innovative experience to all attendees, while celebrating the vibrant fusion of cultures in Hong Kong.



Founded in 2005 in Hong Kong, Hypebeast is a leading contemporary fashion and culture media platform that highlights curated brands and emerging lifestyles through editorially-driven news and features. Its devotion to discovery has made it one of the premier online destinations for fashion and lifestyle editorial and news. Today, Hypebeast has evolved into a multi-segment company that comprises various interconnected subsidiaries across media, creative agency, commerce, distribution and merchandising, and food and beverages. Sharing a mission to connect our global audience to the universe of cultural discovery, Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 offers a unique opportunity for its community to connect and engage with diverse brands, artists, cultural, and creative individuals within the realm of Hypebeast.



Ticketing information

Early bird tickets for a 2-day weekend pass will be available exclusively on Klook starting September 12, 12 nn and public ticket sales will follow. Tickets are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional handling fees may apply on the ticketing platform.



Early bird tickets

2-day weekend pass: HK$788

On-sale dates: September 12, 12 nn, while supplies last

Ticketing platform: Klook



General Ticketing

1-day pass: HK$680

Weekend pass: HK$988

On-sale dates and ticketing platforms will be announced soon.



Hypefest Hong Kong 2024

Event Date: November 9 to 10, 2024 (Saturday to Sunday)

Location: Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central



For more information about Hypefest Hong Kong 2024, visit hypebeast and follow its social media channels for updates on festival timings and the latest news.



Website: hypebeast

Instagram: @hypebeast @hypebeasthk @hypefest

Xiaohongshu: @hypebeastcn

Weibo: Hypebeast中文版

Douyin: @hypebeast





Hashtag: #hypefest #hypefesthongkong2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Hypebeast Founded in 2005, Hypebeast is a leading platform for contemporary fashion and culture that highlights curated brands and emerging lifestyles through editorially-driven news and features. Its devotion to discovery has made it one of the premier online destinations for fashion and lifestyle editorial and news. Currently operating in over 15 markets, readers can stay up to date with the latest culturally-relevant news and developments on men's fashion. For more information, visit hypebeast.

About Mega Arts and Cultural Events (Mega ACE) Fund The Mega ACE Fund set up by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government aims to attract and support international and large-scale arts and cultural events to take place in Hong Kong. It targets mega arts and cultural events in Hong Kong organized by the private sector or non-governmental organizations, with a view to developing Hong Kong into an arts and cultural metropolis, providing opportunities for the arts and cultural sector to flourish, as well as fostering Hong Kong's development as an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange.



The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 only, but does not otherwise take part in it. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the materials/activities (or by members of the Grantee's team) are those of the organisers of Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. About iMe Entertainment Group iMe Entertainment Group, the current leading entertainment company in Asia. Established in 2006 as a concert promoter and artist management company, iMe has since expanded to 10 countries, organized major events in more than 50 major cities in Asia- Pacific region.



Over the past 16 years, iMe has gradually developed entertainment contents consist of concert/live events, artist management, promotion & marketing, and fan base interaction platform, as being the key business elements. iMe committed to grow its scale with producing effective strategies of developing management teams, aiming to deliver innovative and best results for all business partners.



MENAFN11092024003551001712ID1108661026