Jordan Extends Condolences To Vietnam For Typhoon Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.11 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the and people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in response to the devastating effects of the recent typhoon that struck northern Vietnam.The natural disaster has resulted in landslides and flooding, causing significant loss of life, injuries, and missing persons.In a statement, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, the official spokesperson for the Ministry, conveyed the Kingdom's full solidarity with Vietnam during this challenging time.He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and hoped for the safe return of those still missing.