Jordan Source Releases the Second Edition of its Digital Publication, JoSourceIT

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – 09 September, 2024): Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, has proudly launched the latest edition of its publication, JoSourceIT. This issue highlights the Kingdom’s leadership in technology and innovation, with a particular focus on IT outsourcing (ITO), business process outsourcing (BPO), and gaming industries.



Titled ‘A Jordan of Firsts’, JoSourceIT celebrates Jordan’s longstanding history and cherished list of firsts, as well as the successes of its partners. It highlights the country’s pioneering role in tech innovations, cultural milestones, and social advancements on Jordanian soil and across the world.



The digital publication gathers major milestones, events, and news from the ICT landscape in the Kingdom, keeping the tech savvy, the business enthusiast, and the casual reader in the loop. This issue features Jordan Source’s recent activities locally and internationally, including a visit to Singapore with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, and hosting its first EU-Jordan forum.



In addition, JoSourceIT celebrates Jordan Source’s partners, shining a spotlight on Jordanian talent and their significant contributions domestically and internationally. It features businesses, leaders, and investors, offering valuable insights into the ICT and gaming sectors and serving as a platform for them to share their latest. This edition also marks a collaboration with Tech 3arabi, a prominent Jordanian news platform, ensuring the readers stay informed about the latest developments in the tech world.



Commenting on this release, the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh, said, “It is with great pride that we are launching the new edition of JoSourceIT. This publication reflects Jordan Source’s ongoing efforts to position the Kingdom as the premier destination for ICT outsourcing. This issue not only highlights the pioneering past of Jordan, but also provides a glimpse into its present and future as a global leader in ITO, BPO and gaming industries.”





MENAFN11092024005143011674ID1108660981