Legends Cup to bring together world football stars at Al Maktoum Stadium

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: Dubai will bring together some of the most prominent former international football stars at the ‘Football Legends Cup’ match, which will be held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium, on November 30, 2024.

The much-awaited ‘Football Legends Cup’ will feature two teams – the Kings XI and Hedge & Sachs – that will see several former professional footballers who have served some of the best football leagues across Europe during their career.

The details of the event were announced at a press conference held at Al Nasr Sports Club in the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, owner of the Kings XI team, Ali Omar Al Balooshi, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council, Mohammed Musa, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Shivansh Ranjit, owner of the Hedge & Sachs team.

Joining the main table were the two team captains - Edgar Davids of Kings XI and John Terry of the Hedge & Sachs team along with teammate Marouane Fellaini.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum was pleased to be part of such a prestigious match that promises to further propel Dubai’s popularity on the global sporting stage.

“I am happy to be part of this event. Since I learned about the organization of this tournament, I have been keen to contribute to its success. Sports is an essential part of our community movement, and sport in Dubai receives great attention so that we can achieve continuous success while attracting international organizers and players. I will work hard to attract distinguished players into our Kings XI team so that they can stage a great match and win the title while consolidating Dubai’s position on the world sporting map,” Sheikh Khalifa said.

DSC’s Ali Omar was pleased with the growth of this event in just a couple of years. “Hosting the tournament in Dubai for the second year in-a-row confirms Dubai’s position on the map of hosting international events and activities, as well as being a preferred destination for international football stars to meet, communicate and play matches that delight the fans and enhance the position of football. The continuity of this event confirms the success of the first edition and provides everyone the means to achieve success for any sporting event. We’ve got more than 200 nationalities living in Dubai, who have access to some of the best sporting facilities hosting such high-profile events,” Ali Omar noted.

“The Dubai Sports Council is keen to provide the means for the success of this event, and we thank Al Nasr Club for its cooperation and approval to host this exciting match at Al Maktoum Stadium. The Council always cooperates with various organizers and is keen to enhance cooperation with the private sector. We are confident in the great role that sport plays in the life of fans while enhancing and giving young players and youth an opportunity to watch various high-profile sporting events throughout the year,” he added.

Former England skipper and Chelsea star defender John Terry was extremely pleased to be part of such an ambitious event that would bring together some of the top names in the world of football. “I have been a regular to Dubai with my family since the past two decades now. This match is an opportunity for me to play at this impressive stadium before our fans and supporters who have been with us all along. I am proud that I am still maintaining my fitness through my work as a coach. I will be ready for this match and play with the same enthusiasm, especially since the colour of my team’s shirt will be blue, - a kind reminder of my Chelsea shirt that I defended for so many years. I hope that in the end we can inspire future generations to achieve sporting achievements and encourage them to practice sports continuously,” John Terry observed.

Ex-Netherlands and Juventus midfielder Edgar Davids will be the captain of the Hedge & Sachs team. “I am sincerely looking forward to the challenge of playing in this legendary match that will see our team face John Terry’s team in front of a stadium-full Dubai fans. We promise that we will present a match that will please them. It is our aim to give the fans the opportunity to enjoy a truly competitive match,” Davids promised.

Now 36, former Belgian and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini promised only the best during the match. “It will be one of those rare occasions when John Terry and I will figure in the same team even though we were in two different teams during our professional career. I am happy to play in Dubai, and I am certain that this tournament will be wonderful and strong. Dubai is a wonderful city that I love, and I am very happy to be part of this match in the Hedge & Sachs team,” Fellaini admitted.

Chief Organiser Mohammed Mousa expressed happiness with a well-knitted understanding between the DSC, Al Nasr Club and the organisers while conducting this annual event.

“We are keen for the upcoming tournament to achieve success and live up to the name of the city of Dubai and reflect the great cooperation between us and the Dubai Sports Council to present an event that will be an important addition to the annual sporting agenda. We promise the audience a wonderful football match that befits the name of the city and the status of sports in Dubai,” Mohammed Mousa vouched.





MENAFN11092024007179015428ID1108660978