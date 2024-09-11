NymCard leverages Mastercard Move to offer fast and efficient cross-border payments across 47 countries

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 11 September 2024: NymCard, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has joined forces with Mastercard to offer fast global money transfers to its customers from the UAE to 47 countries through one secure connection.



The collaboration will strengthen NymCard’s BaaS platform and leverage Mastercard Cross-Border Services, part of the Mastercard Move portfolio of money transfer solutions, to deliver efficient international remittance experiences to various countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, United States and many more.



According to the Borderless Payments Report 2023 by Mastercard, 48% of people in the UAE expect to send cross-border payments more frequently. Meanwhile, 36% are likely to receive more cross-border payments, driving the demand for robust international money transfer solutions.



"Digital cross-border payments have been witnessing rapid growth across the MENA region. At Mastercard, we are providing communities with fast, convenient, secure and affordable ways to transfer money internationally. Our collaboration will enable NymCard to speed up time to market, scale sustainably and differentiate its service amid rising competition,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.



With Mastercard’s advanced technology, NymCard will expand its portfolio by also becoming a Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) provider, ensuring that end users benefit from efficient and seamless international remittances. Furthermore, NymCard will extend these solutions to customers including banks, fintech companies and retailers, to offer near-real-time, secure remittance services.



“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic journey with Mastercard. Our joint commitment to innovation and financial inclusion will undoubtedly reshape the landscape of cross-border fund transfers in the region. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to offer cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of our users,” said Omar Onsi, CEO, NymCard.



The collaboration will provide NymCard with access to Mastercard's extensive payout network, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cash pickup locations and cards. It will also enable the company to expand its BaaS capabilities and include additional payment streams.



Mastercard Move, which includes Mastercard Cross-Border Services and Mastercard Send, enables people and organizations to move money quickly and safely, both domestically and internationally. The portfolio’s reach spans 180 countries and over 150 currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world’s banked population.





MENAFN11092024004056016208ID1108660972