Inception launches next version of the JAIS Chat app with two new AI Models and enhanced audio capabilities

(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) 9 SEPTEMBER 2024 - ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Inception, a G42 company specializing in AI-native products, today announced the integration of JAIS 70B, K2-Diamond-Chat and advanced audio services into the latest release of the JAIS Chat mobile app.



Building on the recent launch of the JAIS 70B model as part of 20 other JAIS models and trained on the world’s largest Arabic dataset, JAIS Chat now offers Arabic speakers the choice of three AI model options when interacting with its new and improved chat interface. JAIS 30B, a small and swift model ideal for fast response times; JAIS 70B, a powerful and precise model designed for enhanced accuracy; and the new K2-Diamond-Chat, a 65-billion parameter model that sets a new standard for mathematics and coding.



The K2-Diamond-Chat model enables users to tackle complex mathematical problems and manipulation of symbolic expressions such as algebraic simplification and differentiation. Inception has launched the new K2 Diamond Chat in partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).



“We are enhancing our offerings to deliver breadth, capability, and performance to the Arabic speaking community. We want our most advanced Arabic bilingual model, JAIS 70B, to be accessible to as many people as possible, wherever and however they use generative AI capabilities; on their mobile, on their laptop, through speech or text, at work and in school. With this collaborated model launch with MBZUAI, we are focused on training stronger foundational models in specialized domains. By combining our strengths in AI research and applied AI, we will drive speed and focus on building AI native products that can simplify data-rich segments within business and sector domains. We will continue to evolve JAIS as the leading LLM for Arabic-speaking nations to ensure that our models remain at the forefront of innovation offering quality and performance." said Andrew Jackson, Acting CEO of Inception.



"The advancements we are announcing today mark a significant milestone in our mission to develop AI solutions that benefit society. Through our partnership with Inception, we will align closely around the most important applications of generative AI to create innovative and impactful language and domain models," said Eric Xing, MBZUAI President and University Professor.



This update also features Inception’s latest audio models, offering automatic transcription of Arabic speech (in its various dialects) into text, and converting text into natural sounding speech.



In line with Inception's commitment to equitable AI, the JAIS Chat app is available for free on iOS and Android platforms, and on , ensuring that the company’s advanced AI technology is accessible to all.







