Kia claims dual Red Dot honors for 80th year stationery design and PBV mobility concept video

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 3, 2024 — Kia Corporation has been recognized with two prestigious accolades at the 2024 Red Dot Design Awards. The company’s 80th-anniversary stationery design and its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) exhibition both received awards for creative excellence in the Brands & Communication Design category.



One of the world’s most influential design authorities, the Red Dot Design Award honors creativity and innovation in design across various industries. Kia’s latest Red Dot triumphs follow on from the brand’s all-electric EV9 SUV securing the highly coveted ‘Best of the Best’ at the Red Dot Award: Product Design in April.



Marking the brand’s 80th anniversary, Kia introduced its recyclable New Year's stationery in 2024 to encourage employees to embrace shared goals while embodying Kia’s commitment to sustainable innovation and its relentless drive toward progress. More than just a tribute to creative excellence, the Red Dot recognition for Kia’s anniversary stationery is a testament to the brand’s remarkable journey as a mobility pioneer over the last 80 years.



Kia’s exhibition video, showcased at CES 2024, is another prime example of the brand’s design prowess. Through immersive visual storytelling blended in the exhibition space, the video brought to life the transformative potential of Kia’s PBV solutions. This approach not only reflected Kia’s core brand values but also presented complex technological innovations in a customer-centric and easily understandable way.





