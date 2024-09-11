AUS honors the strength and achievements of Emirati women in its community on Emirati Women’s Day

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, August 28, 2024 – Celebrated annually on August 28, Emirati Women’s Day honors the contributions, resilience and achievements of Emirati women across various sectors. At American University of Sharjah (AUS), this day was marked with a vibrant celebration that reflected the university's appreciation for its Emirati women community including 986 enrolled students, 2,071 alumnae and 36 staff and faculty members, who continue to shape the university and the nation with their leadership and dedication.



Among the 2,071 alumnae, several have distinguished themselves through their remarkable achievements and leadership in various fields:



• Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi: A distinguished alumna who made history as the UAE's first female minister, serving in various capacities, including as Minister of Economy, Minister of Foreign Trade and Minister of International Cooperation and Development. Sheikha Lubna is widely recognized for her efforts in advancing women's roles in both the government and private sectors.

• Her Excellency Aisha Miran: An accomplished alumna who has played a pivotal role in government planning and policy-making, contributing to various strategic initiatives that have shaped Dubai's growth and development.

• Her Excellency Haleema Al Owais: An influential alumna whose role has been instrumental in shaping Sharjah's governance and economic landscape. As Vice Chairwoman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, she drives strategic initiatives across the Emirate.



These alumnae exemplify the spirit of Emirati women who are leaders in their fields, driving positive change and setting an example for future generations.



Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, highlighted the significance of this day by reflecting on the inspiring journey of Emirati women. “The story of Emirati women is one of resilience, selfless contribution, and boundless inspiration. It’s a story that resonates not just within our region but also around the world, highlighting women who are deeply rooted in their traditions while boldly embracing the future.”



Sheikha Bodour further emphasized the vital role of Emirati women in national development: “Thanks to the UAE leadership’s support, Emirati women have been playing a key role in our nation’s progress—from government to education, and from business to technology. Their contributions are shaping our world, and their influence extends far beyond our borders as they continue to break new ground and set the stage for the future. As we celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, we honor their achievements and look forward to a future where their contributions continue to inspire and elevate society, laying a strong foundation for generations to come.”



The event featured a video presentation, showcasing the impactful contributions of Emirati women at AUS.

“Emirati Women’s Day is a profound occasion for us to celebrate the exceptional contributions of Emirati women to our society. At AUS, we are proud to be part of a community where Emirati women are not only shaping our community, they are also playing a pivotal role in the progress of our nation. Their leadership, innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence are a source of inspiration to us all,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.



Adding a personal touch to the celebration, Alumna Reem Baghash, President of the AUS Alumni Association Board, delivered an inspiring address. She reflected on the enduring impact of Emirati women, both within the AUS community and across the nation.



A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion moderated by Shamma Al Jallaf, AUS student and Internal Coordinator in the AUS Emirati Cultural Club. The discussion featured distinguished Emirati alumnae, including AlZaina Lootah, Fatima AlMugarrab AlMheiri and Nour Kashwani, who shared their insights on leadership, innovation and the evolving role of Emirati women in various fields.



Amal Alghammai, an Emirati AUS alumna and Executive Director of Employee Services at AUS, expressed her pride in the remarkable journey of Emirati women. “Each of us has contributed to a legacy of strength, resilience and empowerment, shaping our society with grace and determination. Our stories are woven into the fabric of our nation's progress, and our collective efforts are a testament to the powerful impact of unity and ambition. Here’s to us—celebrating our past, embracing our present and forging a brighter future together,” she said.



The celebration also included a booth showcasing resilient Emirati women from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Tamkeen. Additionally, a small business owned by an Emirati AUS alumna was showcased, underscoring the entrepreneurial spirit that is thriving among Emirati women.



The event included a guest talk by Maryam Shehail, Assistant Teacher at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. Shehail shared her experiences working with individuals with disabilities and highlighted the significant contributions Emirati women are making in the field of humanitarian services.



Dr. Salma Thani, Emirati Assistant Professor of Gulf Studies at AUS College of Arts and Sciences, highlighted the crucial contributions of Emirati women to the nation’s development. “As an Emirati woman, I am proud to stand on the shoulders of our leaders who have paved the way for us. Today, we celebrate the strength and resilience of Emirati women in contributing to society and shaping our nation's future.”



Reem Bardan, Executive Director of the AUS Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs, emphasized the ongoing influence of Emirati Women at AUS. "Emirati women at AUS are not just part of our history; they are the driving force behind our future. Their achievements across various fields reflect the strength, resilience, and innovation that define our community. We are proud of their contributions and remain dedicated to supporting their journeys as they continue to lead and inspire."



The achievements of AUS’ female Emirati alumnae, students and staff stand as a testament to their commitment and success across various disciplines. These accomplished women embody the university’s mission to foster excellence and innovation, mirroring the UAE’s aspirations for a bright and prosperous future for its people.





