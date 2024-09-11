flynas Celebrates Launching 5 Routes and 3 Destinations Between KSA and UAE to be the Largest Air Carrier Connecting the Two Countries

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Riyadh, September 03, 2024: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, celebrated launching three new destinations and five routes between KSA and UAE to be the largest air carrier connecting the two countries and the only KSA carrier serving the four major airports in UAE, in line with flynas growth and expansion plan and parallel with the national objectives in the aviation sector in the Kingdom.



Inaugural flight ceremonies were held at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. They were attended by representatives from flynas and the three airports.

Reception ceremonies were also held to welcome the new flights at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah International Airport in the presence of representatives from flynas and the three UAE airports.

Taking flynas flights between the Kingdom and UAE up to 20 daily flights, the massive expansion has added three more UAE destinations, including Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai, Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) to Dubai International Airport (DXB), already served with direct flights operated from flynas’ main bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah.



The three new destinations in UAE are operated with direct routes from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah. On September 1st, flynas launched flights from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai and from King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah to both of Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport (SHJ). On the same day, another route was launched from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) in Madinah to Sharjah International Airport (SHJ). On September 2nd, another route started from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) in Madinah to Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi.



Expanding flynas network in the UAE market is in line with the leading LCC growth and expansion plans and in parallel with the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.



flynas has recently doubled its aircraft purchase orders to 280 planes, making it one of the largest aircraft purchase orders in the region, in order to keep pace with the aviation sector growth in the Kingdom with the support of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs and to achieve the company’s ambitious growth and expansion plan launched under the slogan “We connect the world to the Kingdom,” in addition to consolidating flynas position among the top 4 low-cost airlines in the world.



flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Vision 2030.





