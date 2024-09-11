Bazaarvoice India Powers Innovation and Accelerates Expansion Across APAC

(MENAFN- PR HUB) Bazaarvoice, the leading platform for full-funnel authentic user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce solutions, has announced the remarkable growth and success of its India operations. This expansion has emerged as a crucial driver behind the company's global growth and innovation strategy. Established in 2019 as a Product Development centre with just 80 employees, Bazaarvoice India has rapidly scaled up, now employing over 250 professionals across key departments such as Product, Engineering, User Experience, Customer Success, Marketing, and Human Resources.

“The India Centre’s growth can be attributed to the team’s innovative mindset and strong performance, particularly in leading the company’s global Consumer Experience function. By empowering our India team with key global responsibilities, Bazaarvoice has successfully attracted top leadership, engineering and services talent.” said Srini Basava, Senior Vice President & Managing Director - Bazaarvoice India



One of the key contributors to Bazaarvoice’s rapid growth in India is the rising importance of user-generated content (UGC). Globally, 60% of consumers report that UGC significantly influences their purchasing decisions, and Indian consumers are particularly drawn to authentic, peer-driven content. The proliferation of influencer marketing and the expanding creator economy further position India as a key growth market for Bazaarvoice’s UGC-driven offerings.



As Bazaarvoice India celebrates its fifth anniversary, it has diversified into multiple business functions, including Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Sales, Support, and Marketing. These advancements have solidified its role as an integral part of Bazaarvoice’s global operations, positioning the company to leverage India’s booming e-commerce market.



Keith Nealon, CEO of Bazaarvoice, commended the achievements of the India Center: "Bazaarvoice India has been a true growth engine, consistently driving innovation and delivering value across our global operations. Their performance over the last five years demonstrates the exceptional talent we have in India, and we are excited to continue building on this success."



According to estimates, India is set to become the third-largest e-commerce market globally, with gross merchandise value (GMV) expected to reach $111 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. By 2030, the market could expand to $350 billion, driven by increasing internet penetration and digital adoption. This growth presents significant opportunities for Bazaarvoice to strengthen its platform and scale its services to meet the demands of this dynamic market.



In addition to contributing to product innovation, the India Centre has become a critical driver of revenue growth. The recent formation of a Sales Development Leadership team focused on the APAC region underscores the Centre’s importance to Bazaarvoice’s international expansion strategy.



"Although we are still in the early phases of expanding into the Indian market, we are pleased with our year-over-year growth exceeding 30%. We anticipate continued success through local partnerships with global brands and retailers in India. Additionally, we are seeing strong growth among domestic Indian brands expanding their global reach. It's encouraging to witness the increasing value placed on authentic user-generated content, reinforcing our confidence as we work to broaden our presence in the region.” Kate Musgrove, Managing Director, APAC - Bazaarvoice



Bazaarvoice India’s accomplishments extend beyond its business achievements. Within three years of its launch, the India Centre earned the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification, a testament to its commitment to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace. The Centre was also recognized at the 17th Annual Zinnov Confluence, where it was honoured with the "Champion in Unlocking Centre Value" and "Excellence in Customer Centricity" awards, underscoring its impact on both the company and its global client base.



As the company continues to expand its presence in India and the broader APAC region, it remains focused on innovation, customer-centricity, and delivering world-class products and support to its clients around the globe.

