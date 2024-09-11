Global Strategy Expert Jeroen Hendriks Joins Snorble Advisory Board To Enhance International Technology, AI, And Investm...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--In a significant move to bolster its global strategic capabilities, Snorble is delighted to welcome Jeroen Hendriks to its Global Advisory Board. Jeroen Hendriks serves as an ambassador for Qatar's business, technology, AI, and sectors on Snorble's Global Advisory Board. His role underscores the strategic bridge between Qatar's innovative landscape and Snorble's pioneering educational initiatives. Jeroen brings over 25 years of experience in transformation and change leadership across multiple sectors. His deep-rooted expertise in strategic vision, delivery excellence, and renowned stakeholder management will be pivotal as Snorble expands its reach into international markets.

With Jeroen Hendriks joining the advisory board, Snorble reinforces its commitment to global expansion and social impact, set to transform how educational technology benefits children worldwide.

About Jeroen Hendriks:

Jeroen Hendriks is recognized for his strategic expertise and has led significant transformation initiatives, including a major ICT Strategy and Digital Program at Qatar Energy. With extensive experience at prominent corporations such as Shell, Unilever, and consulting firms including PwC, Jeroen has a strong track record in delivering successful organizational change. He has a deep understanding of how to navigate complex business environments and leverage technology to drive business growth and efficiency. Jeroen has also founded and co-founded several startups, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to innovate within competitive markets. Currently, he is involved in a stealth project that aligns with Snorble's goals for global expansion and technological integration. His proven leadership in taking companies from startup to scale and his strategic vision for technological adoption make him a valuable addition to Snorble's advisory board.

Emphasizing Social Impact:

Jeroen's appointment underscores Snorble's mission to foster educational opportunities that transcend socio-economic barriers. His commitment to leveraging technology for social good also aligns seamlessly with Snorble's ethos to enhance the lives of children and families through accessible and advanced educational tools and content.

Jeroen Hendriks on Enhancing Global Financial Education:

“I am both honored and privileged to collaborate with Snorble. Their innovative integration of multiple technologies into a single platform is truly groundbreaking. Leveraging Snorble's proprietary technology will be instrumental in advancing our mission. I am eager to contribute to Snorble's rapid growth and excited about the potential impact we can make together. This journey is not just strategic, but also deeply meaningful, as it aligns perfectly with our shared commitment to achieving greater societal good through advanced technology.”

Mike Rizkalla, CEO and Co-Founder of Snorble, on Jeroen's Role:

“Jeroen brings a wealth of knowledge and an international perspective that is crucial as we scale our operations globally. His expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and his passionate commitment to using technology for the betterment of society perfectly matches Snorble's mission. We are thrilled to have him on board and are eager to see how his insights will accelerate our growth and enhance our educational offerings.”

About Snorble:

Snorble is a leading innovator in educational technology for children, dedicated to creating dynamic learning experiences that promote overall development through AI-driven interactions. Known for its engaging smart companion that grows with the child, Snorble is committed to preparing young learners for a successful future in an increasingly digital society.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink