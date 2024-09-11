13th Annual JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon Proves to be Spectacular Success, Sets New Records and Celebrates The Spirit of Being a Fighter

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite)

Kolkata, 3rd September, 2024: The 13th edition of the JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon, organised by the Satara Runners Foundation, concluded on September 1st, 2024, with resounding success. This non-profit organization once again brought together running enthusiasts nationwide for a thrilling and challenging experience. The event featured an "Out & Back" course and was flagged off from Police Ground Satara at 6:30 am on Sunday by dignitaries like Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhonsale - MP of Satara, Samir Sheikh- SP of Satara, Santosh Rokade - Superintendent Engineer of PWD, Gaurav Jajodia, Director, Jai Balaji Group, Hussain Mala, Director, MALA'S Fruit Products and Nitin Taralkar - District Sports Officer of Satara. This year's marathon embraced the theme of "Aham Yoddhāsmi!" or "I am a Fighter", serving as a powerful reminder that each person possesses an indomitable spirit, a warrior capable of overcoming any obstacle.



As one of India’s biggest marathons, the event attracted over 8000+ registrations and 6500 participants, from across the nation. The 13th JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon was proudly presented by the Jai Balaji Group as the Title sponsor and Powered by Mala's.



The event showcased outstanding athletes, with 66 participants earning accolades in various age categories across gold, silver, and bronze. Uttam Patil emerged as the winner in the marathon in the open male category, clocking a remarkable finishing time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 32 seconds. Meanwhile, Tejaswini Lamekane claimed the top spot in the Open female category, completing the race in 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 18 seconds. Anant Gaonkar secured the second position in the open male category, and Sakshi Jadyal achieved the same feat in the open female category, with finishing times of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 41 seconds, and 1 hour, 31 minutes, and 26 seconds, respectively. Prathamesh Paramkar and Vaishnavi More both earned the third position in their respective categories, finishing the race in 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 50 seconds, and 1 hour, 31 minutes, and 40 seconds, respectively. A prize of ₹50,000, ₹30,000, and ₹20,000, along with a winner’s trophy and certificates, was awarded to the first, second, and third-place finishers in both the male and female categories.



Dr. Sandeep Kate, Founder of Satara Runners Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude, saying, “The 13th edition of the JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon has been a resounding success, and the theme 'I am a Fighter' truly resonated with every participant. This event is a powerful reminder that each of us possesses an indomitable spirit, capable of overcoming any challenge. We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our volunteers, sponsors, and the entire Satara community. Together, we have not only celebrated fitness but also the warrior within each of us, creating a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”



Gaurav Jajodia, Director of Jai Balaji Group the Title Sponsor, also shared his joy in being a major part of this event, stating, “Jai Balaji Group is immensely proud to be part of this incredible journey. This event embodies resilience and determination. Witnessing the dedication and courage of each participant has been truly uplifting. We are committed to continuing our support for this event, as we believe - together, we will keep pushing boundaries and inspire others to embrace their inner warriors. Congratulations to all participants for a great race.”



Hussain Mala, Director of MALA'S Fruit Products and The Powered By partner expressed his pride in supporting the JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon, stating, “This event not only celebrates athleticism but also embodies the spirit of community and resilience. We are thrilled to contribute to an initiative that inspires individuals to push their limits and embrace a healthier lifestyle, especially to the Satara community that has given us so much in the last 65+ years.”



Punit Balan, Chairman of the Punit Balan Group, Expo & Lounge Partner, remarked on the significance of the marathon, saying, “The JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon is a testament to the power of determination and teamwork. We are honoured to be part of an event encouraging participants to discover their strength and fostering a culture of fitness in the community.”



All 19 pacers successfully achieved their target timings, showcasing their extensive experience of over five years in pacing. For the past four months, these dedicated pacers provided free training to participants, running the half marathon course themselves 5 to 6 times in the last two months. The highlight is that every individual they trained reached their desired finish time, a testament to their commitment and expertise. In addition, the Satara Runners Foundation hosted a pre-event Punit Balan Group Fitness Expo for JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon 2024 on 30th and 31st August 2024 (spanning 2 days), providing a platform for Local Runners and Outstation Runners to collect their Race Kit/BIB. The event also contributes to the community by establishing open gyms and street workout stations in Satara, promoting a culture of fitness and well-being.









