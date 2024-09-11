From the Worksite to the Weekend: Ford Ranger Innovations That Help Owners Tackle Everything

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 3 September, 2024 – The Ford Ranger is built for work, family and play and boasts a selection of segment-first features to help owners get the job done, no matter what.



“We focused on packing Ranger with clever design and tech features that make day-to-day life even more convenient for customers,” said Max Tran, chief designer, Ford IMG (International Market Group) Design Studio.

The inspiration for these innovations came from customers themselves. Well before the first designs were created, Ford spoke to thousands of customers and held dozens of workshops around the world to understand what they loved about their trucks, and what Ford could do to improve truck ownership.

Sam Samawaal, Brand Manager - Ford Trucks, said: “We dedicated a lot of time to listening to our customers to understand what they wanted from the Next-Gen Ranger. Their insights drove the design of every feature we included in the Next-Gen Ford Ranger. We’re proud to offer a truck that not only handles tough terrains but also makes everyday life easier and more enjoyable—perfectly suited for work, life, and play.”



Here’s a few useful features that enable Ranger owners to conquer every challenge.

Re-imagining the Load Box user-experience

One of the key gripes Ford worked on solving, said Tran, was accessing the load box after it had observed truck owners climbing on tires or trying to heave themselves over the side during clinics. Long-time Ranger owner Mike Grove agrees and told Ford access to the cargo box has always been an issue when loading and unloading motorbikes – so the new Ranger’s box step is “worth its weight in gold”.

“I’m in and out of the box every five minutes securing or unloading the bikes, grabbing gear, tools or fuel – and the box step makes that really easy, especially when the tailgate is down,” Mike said.

“Climbing into the back of my old Ranger is a mission and reaching in to grab anything means climbing onto the tire or using a step-stool – but this is awesome. Ford really seems to have taken the time to think about how owners use their trucks and what they need.”

The Ranger’s innovations include practical features like load box partition slots, designed to simplify your daily tasks. These features, along with others, make it easier to work efficiently, explore new places, and tow with confidence. The Ranger offers a payload capacity of up to 985 kg, supported by a trailer tow hitch and clamp pockets available on all models. Additionally, the Wildtrak and Raptor trims come with a cleverly hidden ruler integrated into the bed liner, showcasing thoughtful design in every detail.



Zone Lighting1

Working around your Ranger or setting up camp at night is much easier with Ranger’s Zone Lighting. Controlled via the in-vehicle touchscreen, Zone Lighting illuminates the area around the truck, and the truck. Four zones can be individually controlled depending on where you need light the most.



Load Box Partition Slots1

Keeping your gear or groceries in place in the load box can be tricky, but the Ford team have solved this by creating molded slots in the drop-in bedliner that allow owners to create DIY wooden partitions and segment the load box to create multiple storage zones. Being able to segment the load box means gear can be kept exactly where it’s needed and minimize the risk of it sliding around and becoming damaged.



Accessory Ready

Right from the word go, Ranger was designed and built with accessories in mind. This means there are structural attachment points in the box capping around the load box. These marked locations make it easy to quick-fit canopies, cross bars or a platform-based folding tent. The auxiliary switch bank is pre-fused with blunt-cut wiring around the vehicle to common accessory mounting points, making it easy to install a winch, additional lighting, or a fridge.





