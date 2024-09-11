(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global for Industrial Gases 2025-2035 (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Helium, Carbon Dioxide, Argon, Other Types)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial gases market is poised for significant growth and transformation in the period from 2025 to 2035. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, key players, technological advancements, and emerging applications that will shape the over the next decade. With a focus on sustainability, energy transition, and innovative technologies, the industrial gases sector is set to play a crucial role in various industries, from manufacturing and healthcare to emerging fields like hydrogen energy and carbon capture.

The industrial gases market is a critical component of the global economy, serving as an essential input for numerous industries.

As of 2025, the market's importance is underpinned by several factors:



Manufacturing Support: Industrial gases are vital in manufacturing processes across sectors such as steel, chemicals, electronics, and food processing. They enable efficient production, improve product quality, and enhance process safety.

Healthcare Applications : Medical gases, including oxygen, nitrous oxide, and medical air, are crucial in healthcare settings for patient treatment, surgical procedures, and life support systems.

Environmental Solutions: Industrial gases play a key role in environmental applications, including water treatment, air pollution control, and greenhouse gas reduction technologies. Energy Sector: The gases industry supports various aspects of the energy sector, from enhanced oil recovery to the emerging hydrogen economy.

The period from 2025 to 2035 is expected to see renewed interest in the industrial gases market, driven by several factors:



Energy Transition: The global push towards decarbonization and clean energy solutions has put a spotlight on industrial gases, particularly hydrogen and its role in the energy transition.

Sustainability Initiatives: Companies across industries are increasingly focusing on reducing their carbon footprint, leading to greater demand for industrial gases in carbon capture and utilization technologies.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in production, distribution, and application of industrial gases are opening new market opportunities and improving efficiency.

Healthcare Expansion: The ongoing global focus on healthcare infrastructure development, especially in emerging markets, is driving demand for medical gases and related technologies. Space Exploration: Renewed interest in space missions and the potential for space industrialization is creating new demand for specialized industrial gases.

The industrial gases market is expanding into new territories and applications, which are expected to be significant growth drivers from 2025 to 2035:



Green Hydrogen: The production, storage, and distribution of green hydrogen for use in transportation, industry, and power generation represent a major new market for the industrial gases sector.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS): As governments and industries seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, CCUS technologies are gaining traction, creating new opportunities for industrial gas companies.

3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing: The growth of additive manufacturing is increasing demand for specialized gases used in the production process.

Electronics and Semiconductor Industry: The continued expansion of the electronics industry, including the development of advanced semiconductors and display technologies, is driving demand for high-purity gases.

Biotechnology and Life Sciences: The rapid growth of the biotechnology sector is creating new applications for industrial gases in research, production, and storage of biological materials. Vertical Farming and Controlled Environment Agriculture: The expansion of indoor farming techniques is increasing demand for CO2 and other gases used to enhance plant growth.

As the nuclear industry faces challenges from the growth of renewable energy in conventional power production, it is increasingly looking towards industrial gas production as a potential new revenue stream and way to utilize its existing infrastructure and expertise.

This trend is driven by several factors:



Hydrogen Production: Nuclear plants can use their excess heat and electricity to produce hydrogen through high-temperature electrolysis, potentially offering a cost-effective and low-carbon method of hydrogen production at scale.

Oxygen Production: The electrolysis process used for hydrogen production also generates pure oxygen as a by-product, which can be captured and sold for industrial use.

Utilization of Existing Infrastructure: Nuclear plants have extensive electrical and cooling infrastructure that can be leveraged for industrial gas production, potentially lowering capital costs.

Stable Baseload Power: Nuclear plants provide constant, reliable power that is well-suited to the continuous operation required for many industrial gas production processes. Carbon-Free Production: As industries seek to decarbonize their supply chains, nuclear-powered industrial gas production offers a low-carbon alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based methods.

The report examines key technological advancements that are shaping the future of the industrial gases market:



Advanced Air Separation Technologies: Improvements in cryogenic distillation and non-cryogenic separation methods are increasing efficiency and reducing energy consumption.

Hydrogen Production Technologies: Advancements in electrolysis, including high-temperature electrolysis and polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolysis, as well as emerging technologies like methane pyrolysis.

Carbon Capture and Utilization: Innovations in capture technologies, including direct air capture, and new applications for captured CO2.

IoT and Digital Technologies: Implementation of smart sensors, predictive maintenance, and digital supply chain management in gas production and distribution. Advanced Materials: Development of new materials for gas storage, separation membranes, and catalysts.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, including:



Market Share Analysis: Examination of the global and regional market shares of key players.

Competitive Strategies: Analysis of key strategies employed by market leaders, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product innovations.

Emerging Players: Identification and analysis of new entrants and innovative startups disrupting the market.

The report provides detailed market forecasts for the period 2025-2035, including:



Market Size Projections: Overall market size and growth rates, segmented by gas type, end-use industry, and region.

Technology Adoption Trends: Forecasts for the adoption of new technologies and production methods.

Emerging Application Areas: Projections for growth in new and emerging applications of industrial gases. Scenario Analysis: Multiple scenarios considering factors such as economic conditions, technological advancements, and regulatory changes.

The global industrial gases market is entering a period of significant transformation and growth from 2025 to 2035. Driven by the energy transition, technological advancements, and emerging applications, the industry is poised to play a crucial role in addressing global challenges such as climate change and sustainable industrial development.

The involvement of the nuclear industry in gas production represents a notable shift, potentially offering new, low-carbon production methods at scale. As the market evolves, companies that can innovate, adapt to changing regulations, and capitalize on new opportunities will be well-positioned for success in this dynamic and essential industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION TO INDUSTRIAL GASES

1.1 Definition and Classification of Industrial Gases

1.2 Major Types of Industrial Gases

1.3 Key Applications and End-Use Industries

1.4 Production Methods and Technologies

1.5 Distribution and Supply Chain Dynamics

2 GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 Global Industrial Gas Market Size

2.2 Regional Market Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers and Restraints

2.4 Industry Trends and Developments

3 OXYGEN MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Oxygen Classification and Purity Levels

3.2 Main Markets and Typical Levels of Purity

3.3 Production

3.4 Transportation

3.5 Storage

3.6 Production and Consumption Trends

3.7 Pricing

3.8 The oxygen economy and production

3.9 Oxygen Market Value Chain

3.10 Market Challenges and Opportunities

4 HELIUM MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Global Helium Resources and Production

4.2 Helium Applications

4.3 Pricing and supply

4.4 Helium Separation Technologies

4.5 Helium Substitutes and Reclamation

5 NITROGEN MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1 Production Methods

5.2 Raw Materials and Input Costs

5.3 Key Markets and Applications

5.4 Other markets

5.5 Market Size and Forecast

6 HYDROGEN MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1 Hydrogen value chain

6.2 National hydrogen initiatives

6.3 Global hydrogen production

6.4 Green hydrogen

6.5 Blue hydrogen (low-carbon hydrogen)

6.6 Pink hydrogen

6.7 Turquoise hydrogen

6.8 Key Markets and Applications

6.9 Global hydrogen demand forecasts

7 CARBON DIOXIDE MARKET ANALYSIS

7.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions

7.2 CO2 as a commodity

7.3 CO? capture technologies

7.4 >90% capture rate

7.5 99% capture rate

7.6 CO2 capture from point sources

7.7 Main carbon capture processes

7.8 Carbon separation technologies

7.9 Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)

7.10 Direct air capture (DAC)

7.11 Global market forecasts

8 ARGON MARKET ANALYSIS

8.1 Overview of Argon

8.2 Raw Materials and Input Costs

8.3 Global Production Capacity

8.4 Supply Chain Analysis

8.5 Production Methods

8.6 Key Applications

8.7 Market Trends and Forecast

9 OTHER SPECIALTY GASES MARKET ANALYSIS

10 END-USE INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

10.1 Manufacturing and Metallurgy

10.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

10.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

10.4 Food and Beverage

10.5 Electronics and Semiconductor

10.6 Energy and Power Generation

10.7 Aerospace and Aviation

10.8 Environmental and Water Treatment

10.9 Technology and Innovation

11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11.1 Market Structure and Concentration

11.2 Key Players and Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Strategies

11.4 SWOT Analysis of Major Players

11.5 Market Dynamics and Trends

11.6 Regulatory Environment and Compliance Issues

11.7 Sustainability Initiatives in the Industry

11.8 Impact of Global Events on the Industrial Gas Market

11.9 Future Outlook and Market Forecast

11.10 Long-term Market Projections (2025-2035)

11.11 Emerging Applications and Potential Game-Changers

11.12 Investment Opportunities and Recommendations

12 COMPANY PROFILES

