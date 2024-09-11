Machine Learning Chip Market Expected To Reach $37,849.8 Million By 2025 Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled, Machine Chip Market by Chip type, Technology, and vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global machine learning chip market was valued at $2,425.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $37,849.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 40.8% from 2018 to 2025.



At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, the U.S. dominated the North America market, and the UK led the overall market in Europe. While, in Asia-Pacific, China currently dominates the market.



The trend in artificial intelligence (AI), use of machine learning in numerous applications and emergence of quantum computing are the factors which increase the demand for machine learning chip market. In addition, the development of autonomous robots that can control themselves without human intervention is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, dearth of skilled workforce and AI phobia are the major restraints of the market. Moreover, increase in demand for smart homes & cities, rise in efforts to make more human-like robots and popularity of IoT across the globe are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market expansion.



Segmentation Analysis:

The machine learning chip is segmented into chip type, industry vertical, technology, and geography. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.



The machine learning chip is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).



Key Market Players:

The machine learning chip size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. The prime market players studied in the report are Xilinx, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Baidu, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Nvidia Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Amazon, Inc.



Key Findings of the Machine Learning Chip Market:

.Based on chip type, the GPU segment dominated the global machine learning chip market in 2017. However, the ASIC segment is anticipated to overtake the GPU segment in future, in terms of revenue.

.North America held the major market share in 2017.

.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the global machine learning chip market in 2017. However, the others segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

.Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



