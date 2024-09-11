(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a current or former electrician anywhere in Michigan who has just been diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma, please call the Detroit based lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for over 45 years and they get serious compensation results for their clients.

"If an electrician was working in this skilled trade before the mid-1980s they were at risk of routine asbestos exposure on the job. The electrician could have been exposed to asbestos in a home, commercial building, a warehouse, power plant and or on a factory floor. In many instances electricians might have had extreme exposure to asbestos because they were under pressure to fix something and in the process, they were working directly with asbestos in insulation, or electrical equipment including cloth wires, breaker boxes and breaker box breakers.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former electrician in Michigan and he has just been diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the legal team at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people like you for over 45 years-and they produce superior compensation results for their clients."

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

