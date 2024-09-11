Elon Musk Warns 'We'll Never Reach Mars If Kamala Wins' After First US Presidential Debate With Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, made headlines on Wednesday after sharing his views on the 2024 US via X. Musk said that governmental reform is needed, expressing concern over the future of major projects like high-speed rail and space exploration if changes are not made.

"Unless there is significant reform, laws & regulations will keep getting worse every year until every great endeavor, from high-speed rail between our cities to making life multiplanetary, is effectively illegal," Musk posted.

He further compared the positions of former President Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris, stating that Trump's visio aligned with the kind of changes he believed were necessary.

"Trump supports a government efficiency commission to allow great things to be done, Kamala does not. We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins," the tech mogul added.

In another post, Musk addressed the recent debate performance of both candidates, saying, "While I don't think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people's expectations tonight." However, Musk was clear in his stance that he believes Trump is the stronger candidate when it comes to action.

"I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job. After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn't she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she's basically in charge already."

Musk's comments sparked a wave of reactions, with many pointing out his growing influence in political discourse. While the tech mogu has frequently weighed in on various policy issues, his vocal endorsement of Trump for the 2024 election is among his most direct political statements yet.