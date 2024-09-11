Harris And Trump Clash In Pivotal 2024 Debate: Key Takeaways And Fact Checks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The first debate between former President Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris took place on September 10, 2024, hosted by ABC News.



This marked their first face-to-face encounter in the 2024 presidential race, following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the campaign in July after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.



With just 55 days until the November 5 election, show a tight race. A recent New York Times/Siena College survey put Trump slightly ahead at 48% to Harris' 47%, within the margin of error.



The 90-minute debate followed similar rules to the June Trump-Biden debate, including agreement on microphone muting during opponents' speaking time. Trump received 42 minutes of total speaking time compared to Harris' 37 minutes.





Key Topics and Exchanges

Economy and Inflation

Trump claimed he experienced "virtually no inflation" during his presidency, while criticizing record-high inflation under the Biden-Harris administration.



However, fact-checkers noted that while inflation did spike to 9.1% in 2022, it has since decreased to 2.9% as of July 2024.



Harris countered by stating Trump left office with "the worst unemployment since the Great Depression."



She highlighted wage growth outpacing inflation in recent months, though the gap remains when comparing to early 2021.

Immigration

Trump pressured Harris on the Biden administration's border policies, claiming the U.S. is "dying" due to illegal immigration.



He made an unsubstantiated claim about immigrants eating pets in Ohio, which debate moderators refuted.



Harris defended the administration's approach while emphasizing a need for comprehensive immigration reform.

Foreign Policy

Both candidates addressed ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Trump asserted these wars wouldn't have happened under his leadership and claimed Israel wouldn't exist in two years if Harris wins.



Harris emphasized her career-long support for Israel while advocating for a two-state solution. She also accused Trump of being manipulated by dictators.

Climate Change

Harris highlighted the Biden administration's $1 trillion investment in clean energy. Trump pivoted to criticizing Chinese imports rather than directly addressing climate issues.

Democracy and Political Violence

Harris referenced the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack as the worst assault on American democracy since the Civil War.



Trump countered by blaming Democrats for a July 2024 assassination attempt against him, calling them "the real threat to democracy".

Debate Performance and Strategy

Harris appeared well-prepared, launching a barrage of criticisms on Trump's record across multiple issues.



She repeatedly emphasized, "You're not running against Joe Biden. You're running against me," in an effort to establish herself as a distinct candidate.



Trump seemed caught off-guard at times and fell into heated exchanges that the Harris campaign had likely hoped to provoke.



His "Why didn't she do it?" attack on Harris' vice presidential record came only in his closing statement, which some analysts viewed as a missed opportunity.

Post-Debate Reactions

CNN's post-debate poll showed 63% of debate watchers felt Harris performed better, compared to 37% for Trump. Harris saw a net positive shift in favorability, while Trump's remained largely unchanged.



The Harris campaign immediately called for additional debates, while the impact on undecided voters remains to be seen as the race enters its final stretch.



As the campaign moves forward, both candidates will likely intensify their efforts in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, where significant advertising spending is expected.

