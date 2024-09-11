Oracle’S Phoenix-Like Rise: From Cloud Laggard To A.I. Infrastructure Leader

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Once viewed as a tech dinosaur, Oracle has staged an impressive comeback in the artificial intelligence race.



The 47-year-old database giant has found new relevance by positioning itself as a top destination for AI infrastructure.



Oracle's transformation began with a strategic pivot. Although late to cloud computing, the company turned this weakness into a strength.



Its of 162 data center , built in recent years, is specifically designed to handle the demanding computational needs of AI model training. This infrastructure has already been paid for, giving Oracle a cost advantage over competitors.



The company's neutral player status has become a key asset. Unlike some cloud rivals, Oracle isn't developing its own AI models.







This makes it an attractive partner for AI companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Elon Musk's xAI, who view Oracle as a collaborator rather than a competitor.



Strategic partnerships have further bolstered Oracle's position. The company has struck deals with cloud competitors Microsoft, Google, and Amazon to allow its databases to run on their clouds. In turn, Microsoft uses Oracle's servers to run its Bing AI chatbot.



Oracle's focused offerings have resonated with customers. The company provides straightforward AI infrastructure solutions without pushing additional services or proprietary chips, in contrast to some competitors like AWS.



The results speak for themselves. Oracle's stock is up over 40% year-to-date, far outpacing the Nasdaq.



Its cloud infrastructure revenue for AI jumped 45% year-over-year to $2.2 billion in the latest quarter.



Morgan Stanley projects AI-related revenue to grow from 15% of Oracle's cloud business today to 50% by 2027.

Oracle's Phoenix-Like Rise: From Cloud Laggard to AI Infrastructure Leader

Larry Ellison, Oracle's 80-year-old co-founder and CTO, has been instrumental in securing key partnerships with AI leaders like Nvidia and xAI.



His vision for the future includes building both massive AI-optimized data centers and ultra-compact, portable cloud data centers for individual customers.



However, challenges remain. Building AI-focused data centers is expensive, and demand may shift as more companies develop their own infrastructure.



Oracle will need to continue innovating to maintain its momentum in the face of deep-pocketed rivals like Microsoft and Amazon.



Nevertheless, Oracle's transformation from cloud laggard to AI infrastructure leader is a testament to the company's ability to adapt.



For now, the database veteran has found itself back in the tech spotlight, defying expectations and proving it's still a force to be reckoned with in the rapidly evolving world of AI.







