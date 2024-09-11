(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MACAU, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a momentous occasion for automotive enthusiasts and luxury connoisseurs alike, Wynn is pleased to reveal the De Tomaso P72 for the first time in Asia at the " Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar ". This extraordinary vehicle is now on display at Wynn Palace from now through October 13, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the future of automotive artistry.

Asia's first reveal of the De Tomaso P72 at the“Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition” (PRNewsfoto/Wynn Resorts (Macau))

Continue Reading

The De Tomaso P72 made its debut at Wynn Palace, and stands proudly in the South Atrium, inviting guests and visitors to marvel at its beauty and engineering prowess. Beneath its sculpted hood lies a formidable 5.0L Supercharged V8 engine, delivering an impressive 750 horsepower and 900Nm of torque. This powerplant strikes the perfect balance between raw power and usable performance, ensuring the P72 is equally at home on scenic drives or challenging racetracks. Whilst having a cutting-edge, bespoke all carbon-fibre chassis the P72 features a design with perpetual beauty and a proper manual transmission – a car for all generations.

The " Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition "

at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace showcases 30 of the world's rarest, ultra-luxury hypercars valued at HK$1.5 billion, including De Tomaso as well as Apollo, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Ferrari, Gunther Werks (renowned for remastering the Porsche), Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, McLaren, Pagani, and more masterpieces. Many of these stunning hypercars are on display in Macao for the first time at this unprecedented Wynn Signature collection, making the exhibit a true testament to the "Only at Wynn" experience. The goal of this exhibition is to give visitors an opportunity to experience Wynn's exclusive signature lifestyle offerings and highlight the unique diversity of Macao as a "World Center for Tourism and Leisure" through the 'Tourism +' model.

Throughout the " Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition " ,

Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace are presenting a series of activities and exciting events to complement the exhibit including innovative racing-themed culinary surprises at signature restaurants, special promotional offers from designated retail stores at Wynn Palace, and a "Fast & Furious" pop-up store is set up at the "Hypercar Shop", where racing enthusiasts may purchase a variety of limited-time only racing-themed products and immerse themselves in multi-sensory experiences. In celebration of the 18th anniversary of Wynn Macau and the 8th anniversary of Wynn Palace, visitors will not want to miss out on "Wynn's Anniversary Extravaganza: High-Speed Thrills Grand Lucky Draw"! For the grand lucky draw prize, Wynn is giving away a racing track / paddock experience worth MOP388,888. From now through October 13, visitors who spend MOP18,000 or more at The Shops at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace will also have a chance to receive shopping vouchers worth up to MOP30,000.

Wynn's exclusive lifestyle brand, "Wynn Signature" delivers a culmination of premium experiences including exceptional gastronomy, top-tier resort diversions, up-close encounters with leading luxury brands from around the world and exciting lifestyle events, for an unforgettable #OnlyAtWynn experience.

SOURCE Wynn Resorts (Macau)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED