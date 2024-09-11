K'taka HM Scotches ‘CM Topple Bid’ Rumours Surrounding Shivakumar's US Trip

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 11 (IANS) Quashing rumours in Karnataka's corridors over Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's alleged bid during his US visit to topple CM Siddaramaiah from his position, Home G Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that it was just gossip.

HM Parameshwara when asked about Shivakumar's meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Washington, stated,“I did not know about Shivakumar meeting Rahul Gandhi in the US. I only got to know about it later through social media. I also felt happy to see those photographs. Apart from that there is nothing.”

When asked by reporters in Bengaluru about the possibility of Shivakumar planning to dethrone CM Siddaramaiah, he stated,“Shivakumar had gone to the US with his family and if accidentally Rahul Gandhi comes before him in the same place and same hotel, can he ignore him and move on?

“So, he greeted him and Rahul Gandhi returned the greeting. Apart from that, we don't have any further information.”

The Karnataka Congress President along with his wife Usha had met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha in Washington DC recently.

The photos that have gone viral on social media showed Rahul Gandhi fondly talking to Shivakumar while holding his hands.

Shivakumar had also met powerful Lingayat pontiff Suttur Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of JSS Mutt at their meditation centre in Maryland.

Sources said that Shivakumar had gone to meet Rahul Gandhi in the US to discuss the situation in Karnataka and convince him to ask CM Siddaramaiah to step down from his position.

Earlier, Shivakumar had made his wish to become the CM public many times. He was in the forefront of the contest to become the CM after registering a thumping victory in the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

However, the party high command based on the support of MLAs and considering that Shivakumar could be troubled by the central agencies in connection with a Disproportionate Assets case, gave the position to Siddaramaiah.

When asked about the decision to withdraw 20 lakh BPL cards, HM Parameshwara maintained,“The BPL cards have not been taken back. Those who are not eligible have obtained BPL cards which is a mistake. Those who file IT returns can't have BPL cards. They had obtained BPL cards by providing false documents. Which is wrong.”

When asked about Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's opposition to the move, HM Parameshwara stated,“Kumaraswamy is shouldering a big responsibility. If our state gets steel mills or big industries through him that would be more useful.”

Talking about the submission of an additional charge sheet against former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna in the sex video case, he stated that the additional charge sheet was submitted based on the evidence gathered so far.

“Additionally when further evidence is collected the police will submit second or third charge sheets. What is important is the final decision of the court,” he said.