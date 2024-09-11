Vadodara Flood: Gujarat Officer's 'Live With Floods' Remark Sparks Outrage

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Sep 11 (IANS) Chairman of the Standing Committee of Gujarat's Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Dr. Sheetal Mistry, has sparked controversy with his recent advice to residents.

He suggested they "learn to live with floods" and keep tubes and rafts at home for future preparedness.

His comments have drawn sharp criticism, with many accusing him of being out of touch with the struggles faced by residents during the recent flood crisis.

In the last week of August, Gujarat was hit by heavy rainfall, leading to severe flooding and the tragic loss of over 49 lives due to incidents such as lightning strikes, wall collapses, and drowning. The situation prompted large-scale rescue operations involving the NDRF, Army, and other agencies, evacuating more than 37,000 people.

The city experienced a historic flood which severely disrupted public life for three to four days. The municipal system and elected representatives were criticised for failing to provide adequate relief to the public. Amidst this backdrop, Dr Mistry's statement has been widely mocked and seen as insensitive.

Dr Mistry urged citizens to prepare for heavy rain by keeping safety equipment like tubes, rafts, and ropes readily available. "We need to learn to live with heavy rains," he said, shifting responsibility from the municipal authorities to the residents. His remarks have raised questions about the effectiveness of flood management in a city being developed as a "smart city".

After the floods, reducing pressure on the Vishwamitri riverbanks has become a significant topic of discussion. Experts suggest that addressing this could help prevent future flooding. However, instead of focusing on long-term solutions, the municipal leadership's advice has been widely criticised as impractical and disconnected from the people's needs.

Meanwhile, a collage depicting the flood-ravaged streets of Vadodara has become the backdrop for a Ganesh pandal in Vadodara. The protest comes from about 100 families residing in Karelibaug, which saw severe waterlogging of up to 12 feet during the August floods. The images are accompanied by a warning message directed at the BJP's elected representatives, barring them from entering the society's premises.