Nomination Committee Of AB SKF For The Annual General Meeting 2025

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Marcus Wallenberg, FAM

Philip Ahlgren, Cevian Capital

Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring

Anders Jonsson, Skandia, and

Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, may contact the Chair of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: [email protected]

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2517;

mobile: 46 722-201 893;

e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie

Arnius, Head of Investor Relations

tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4035501

The following files are available for download: