Nomination Committee Of AB SKF For The Annual General Meeting 2025
Date
9/11/2024 4:31:51 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
In accordance with the Nomination Committee Charter adopted at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF, the members, who, together with the Chair of the Board, constitutes the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2025 has been elected.
The Nomination Committee consists of:
Marcus Wallenberg, FAM
Philip Ahlgren, Cevian Capital
Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring
Anders Jonsson, Skandia, and
Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board
The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.
Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, may contact the Chair of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: [email protected]
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517;
mobile: 46 722-201 893;
e-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie
Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision .
,c4035501
The following files are available for download:
|
|
20240911 Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2025
|
,c3332378
|
DJI 0735 fix
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11092024003732001241ID1108660821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.