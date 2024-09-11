(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Brain Barrier Market, 3rd Edition - Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Molecule, Route of Administration, Target Indication, Therapeutic Area and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Blood Brain Barrier is valued at USD 36 million in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 49% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The focus of blood-brain barrier drugs and technologies is to address the challenges posed by the selective nature of the blood-brain barrier, enabling therapeutic agents to reach the brain directly. Recent years have seen increased research and investment to understand and overcome these challenges, driven by rising incidences of neurological diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. This trend is expected to drive demand for therapies that bypass the blood-brain barrier, fostering innovation and expanding the market in this area. Innovations include drug delivery systems, nanoparticles, and medical devices aimed at enhancing treatment efficacy for neurological disorders by improving drug transport across the blood-brain barrier.

According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), diseases affecting the central nervous system (CNS) such as Alzheimer's disease, brain cancer, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and stroke have a significant unmet need for effective treatments. Neurological disorders are the second leading cause of death and the foremost cause of disability worldwide. In 2021, it was reported that nearly 3.4 billion people globally suffer from CNS disorders, with over 6 million people living with Alzheimer's, a figure expected to nearly double by 2050. In the US, nearly one million people are affected by Parkinson's disease, with approximately 90,000 new diagnoses annually.

Extensive research and development efforts have yielded a variety of versatile blood-brain barrier technologies designed to enhance the permeability of the barrier or improve the brain-penetrating capabilities of pharmacological treatments. These advancements have attracted numerous new players to the field, suggesting significant growth potential in the years ahead.

Currently, the blood-brain barrier market is largely driven by technology licensing activities, as drug developers collaborate with platform providers to advance their therapeutic pipelines.

Research Coverage:



Detailed overview of the current market landscape of blood-brain barrier penetrating therapies that are approved or currently being evaluated in clinical trials, featuring a detailed analysis based on relevant parameters, such as stage of development, type of molecule, affiliated BBB penetration, route of administration, target disease indication and therapeutic area. Additionally, the report includes an overview on the landscape of BBB penetrating therapy developers,.

Comprehensive company profiles of prominent technology developers in this domain, featuring an overview of the company, technology portfolio, product portfolio and recent developments and future outlook.

A detailed analysis of company competitiveness in the field of blood-brain barrier technologies is conducted based on key parameters. These include developer attributes such as experience duration, company size, and development status. Additionally, the analysis assesses technology strengths, focusing on factors like the types of pharmacological molecules compatible with blood-brain barrier penetration, availability of patent protection, number of collaborations, number of drugs developed, and the highest phase of development achieved.

This section provides a broad overview of the operational principles underlying prevalent approaches in the development of technologies aimed at penetrating the blood-brain barrier. These approaches include receptor-mediated transcytosis (RMT), which encompasses methods like bispecific antibodies and molecular trojan horse delivery via direct coupling or nanocarriers, strategies to enhance blood-brain barrier permeability, passive diffusion methods, and emerging techniques such as cell-penetrating peptides, macrocycles, and organ-on-a-chip technology.

An in-depth examination of partnerships within the blood-brain barrier industry is conducted, considering various parameters. These include the year of partnership establishment, partnership type, compatibility of pharmacological molecules, therapeutic area, partner type, and identification of the most active participants based on the number of partnerships formed. Additionally, the analysis covers the regional distribution of partnership activities occurring in this domain from the period prior to 2018 through March 2024.

This chapter provides a comprehensive exploration of the deal structures found in various types of technology licensing agreements within this field. It includes specifics on the rights pertaining to product ownership, associated royalties, upfront payments, and other contractual terms and conditions among industry stakeholders. The discussion is supported by detailed analysis based on key parameters such as the year of agreement, type of licensing agreement, the most active participants and geographic considerations.

This analysis focuses on the funding and investments directed towards companies involved in the development of technologies and drugs for blood-brain barrier penetration. It encompasses various sources such as venture capital financing, funds raised through IPOs and subsequent offerings, grants, and debt financing. The detailed examination covers funding events occurring between 2020 and March 2024, emphasizing the increasing interest shown by the venture capital community and other strategic investors in this market.

This chapter provides a comprehensive analysis of patents filed or granted in the field of the blood-brain barrier since 2018. It examines several parameters including the year of patent publication, geographical distribution, CPC symbols, prominent players based on the number of patents filed or granted, and the type of organizations involved. Additionally, the chapter includes detailed patent benchmarking and valuation analysis, spotlighting leading patents based on the number of citations they have received.

A strategic analysis showcasing the predominant drug development strategies adopted by a majority of drug developers with clinical candidates in this field. The analysis aims to assist stakeholder companies in enhancing their current drug development approaches to expedite the advancement of their lead drug candidates.

A comprehensive 3D bubble chart illustrating the market potential of prevalent CNS disorders, prioritized by the number of blood-brain barrier (BBB) penetrant drugs in development. The chart considers metrics such as approved drugs, pipeline drugs, and the target patient population. It also features an in-depth discussion on epidemiological insights, causes, symptoms, ongoing development of BBB penetrant drugs for each specific disease, existing treatment options, and details of drugs already available on the market for each respective indication.

A compilation of over 240 drug developers focusing on Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, identified as potential partners for providers of blood-brain barrier penetration technologies. These developers have been selected based on criteria including their organizational strength, the robustness and maturity of their pipelines, targeted indications, types of molecules used, routes of administration, and mechanisms of action.

Detailed analysis of the factors that can affect the growth of blood-brain barrier market. It also features identification and analysis of key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.

Comprehensive market forecast analysis to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity for global blood-brain barrier penetrating therapies market over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as likely adoption trends and through primary validations, we have provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the global blood-brain barrier penetrating therapies market. Further, in order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future blood-brain barrier penetrating therapies market across different types of molecules, such as small molecules and biologics.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future blood-brain barrier penetrating therapies market across various routes of administration, such as oral and intravenous.

Detailed projections of the current and future blood-brain barrier penetrating therapies market across different target disease indications, such as multiple sclerosis, mucopolysaccharidosis type II, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, leptomeningeal carcinomatosis and mucopolysaccharidosis type III A.

Detailed projections of the current and future blood-brain barrier penetrating therapies market across various therapeutic areas, such as neurodegenerative disorders, lysosomal storage disorders and neuro-oncology disorders. Details pertaining to the sales forecast for approved / phase III drugs in the BBB penetrating therapies market.

Blood-Brain Barrier Drugs Market Landscape

Blood-Brain Barrier Technology Market Landscape

Technology Competitiveness Analysis

Partnerships and Collaborations

Recent Licensing Agreements Analysis

Funding and Investment Analysis

Patent Analysis

Chessboard Strategy Analysis

Likely Partner Analysis Market Size and Opportunity Analysis

Leading Market Companies



ICBI

Denali Therapeutics

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Cyclenium Pharma

Lauren Sciences

biOasis Technologies

Ossianix

Angiochem

Genervon Biopharmaceuticals

NEUWAY Pharma

Tranquis Therapeutics

CERES BRAIN Therapeutics

Nanomerics Reglagene

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Structure of the Human Brain

5.3. Growing Burden of Neurological Disorders

5.4. Strategies for Drug Delivery to the CNS

5.5. Blood-Brain Barrier

5.6. Strategies for Drug Delivery Across the Blood-Brain Barrier

5.6.1. Increasing Permeability by Temporary Disruption of the Blood-Brain Barrier

5.6.2. Pharmacological Strategies to Facilitate Transport Across the Blood-Brain Barrier

5.7. Challenges Associated with BBB Penetration and CNS Drug Delivery

5.8. Concluding Remarks

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE: NON-INVASIVE BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER PENETRATION TECHNOLOGIES

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER PENETRATING THERAPIES

8. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies based in North America



Angiochem

biOasis Technologies

Denali Therapeutics

ICB International Lauren Sciences

Companies based in Europe



Cyclenium Pharma

NEUWAY Pharma Ossianix

Companies based in Asia-pacific

JCR Pharmaceuticals

9. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions And Key Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. Non-Invasive Blood-Brain Barrier Penetration Technologies: Competitiveness Analysis

10. NON-INVASIVE BBB PENETRATION TECHNOLOGIES: POPULAR APPROACHES

10.1. Chapter overview

10.2. Receptor Mediated Transcytosis (RMT)

10.3. Increasing the Permeability of the BBB

10.4. Passive Diffusion

10.5. Novel Approaches

11. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Partnership Models

11.3. Non-Invasive BBB Technologies and Drugs: Partnerships and Collaborations

12. RECENT LICENSING AGREEMENTS ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Licensing Agreements: Importance in Pharmaceutical Industry

12.3. Types of Licensing Agreements

12.4. Components of Licensing Agreements

12.5. Recent Examples of BBB Related Technology and Therapy Licensing Agreements

13. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Types of Funding

13.3. Non-Invasive BBB Penetration Drugs and Technologies: Funding and Investments

14. PATENT ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope and Methodology

14.3. Blood-Brain Barrier Penetration Technologies and Drugs: Patent Analysis

14.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

14.5. Patent Valuation

15. DRUG DEVELOPMENT: CHESSBOARD STRATEGY ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Methodology

15.3. Strategy Adopted for Late-Stage Drug Candidates



IZCARGO / JR-141 / Pabinafusp Alfa (JCR Pharmaceuticals)

UX-111 / ABO-102 (Ultragenyx)

ANG1005 / Paclitaxel Trevatide (Angiochem)

ANX005 (Annexon Biosciences) SAR-442168 / PRN2246 (Sanofi)

16. MARKET POTENTIAL FOR KEY NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS

17. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS

18. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

19. GLOBAL BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER PENETRATING THERAPIES MARKET

20. BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER PENETRATING THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF MOLECULE

21. BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER PENETRATING THERAPIES MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

22. BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER PENETRATING THERAPIES MARKET, BY TARGET DISEASE INDICATION

23. BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER PENETRATING THERAPIES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

24. BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER PENETRATING THERAPIES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

25. BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER PENETRATING THERAPIES MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF DRUGS

Commercialized Blood-Brain Barrier Penetrating Therapies: Sales Forecast



Izcargo / JR-141 / Pabinafusp Alfa Sales Forecast

Phase III Blood-Brain Barrier Penetrating Therapies: Sales Forecast Phase II/III Blood-Brain Barrier Penetrating Therapies: Sales Forecast

26. CONCLUSION

27. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



Innovative California Biosciences International (ICBI)

Ossianix

2-BBB

ArmaGen

biOasis Technologies

Cyclenium Pharma

Sagetis Biotech

CarThera

Vect-Horus Wyss Institute, Harvard University

