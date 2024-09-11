(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Colocation market - supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 362 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 19.28%
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Indonesia data center colocation market, providing insights into both demand and supply dynamics. It includes market size metrics such as utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks, with a detailed breakdown of Core & Shell versus Installed versus Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with occupancy percentages. The report assesses colocation investments concerning core & shell area, power, and rack usage in Indonesia, offering predictions on industry size and growth trends during the forecast period.
The increasing data generation and the growing usage of digital platforms and solutions have fueled the growth of Indonesia's big data and IoT technology. Digitalization is growing rapidly in the Indonesian market, aided by government support. The government is taking several initiatives for the digital transformation of the country.
It includes an in-depth study of the existing data center industry landscape in Indonesia and forecasts future colocation demand across various industries. The report also evaluates the region's sustainability status, current and future cloud operations, and provides snapshots of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services.
Additionally, the report covers a detailed snapshot of 79 existing and 21 upcoming third-party data center facilities across 17+ locations in Indonesia, comparing white floor area and IT load capacity between existing and upcoming facilities. It provides revenue forecasts for the colocation market from 2023 to 2029, including retail and wholesale colocation revenue and pricing trends.
Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive landscape by examining the market share of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue, along with a vendor landscape analysis for existing and upcoming colocation operators, considering their data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and locations.
Supply & Demand Analysis
Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities Market by Utilized Area Market by Utilized Racks Market by IT Power Capacity Colocation Demand by Industry
Market Growth Factors
Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Indonesia Sustainability Status in Indonesia Submarine Cables & Cloud Connectivity Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Indonesia
Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
Colocation Market by Revenue Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing Key Pricing Trends
Market Dynamics
Key Trends in the Market Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market Key Restraints in the Market
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators Market Share by Colocation Revenue Market Share by IT Power Capacity Existing Colocation Operators New Operators
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Operators
NTT DATA ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Telkom Indonesia Princeton Digital Group Edge Centres DCI Indonesia Indokeppel Data Centres Bitera Data Center Digital Edge IDC Indonesia Pure Data Centers Biznet Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta Metta DC Other Companies
New Operators
AtriaDC BDx BW Digital EdgeConneX Edgenex Equinix Gaw Capital K2 Data Centers Minoro Energei Neutra DC SEAX Indonesia Pratama
