This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Indonesia data center colocation market, providing insights into both demand and supply dynamics. It includes market size metrics such as utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks, with a detailed breakdown of Core & Shell versus Installed versus Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with occupancy percentages. The report assesses colocation investments concerning core & shell area, power, and rack usage in Indonesia, offering predictions on industry size and growth trends during the forecast period.



The increasing data generation and the growing usage of digital platforms and solutions have fueled the growth of Indonesia's big data and IoT technology. Digitalization is growing rapidly in the Indonesian market, aided by government support. The government is taking several initiatives for the digital transformation of the country.

It includes an in-depth study of the existing data center industry landscape in Indonesia and forecasts future colocation demand across various industries. The report also evaluates the region's sustainability status, current and future cloud operations, and provides snapshots of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services.

Additionally, the report covers a detailed snapshot of 79 existing and 21 upcoming third-party data center facilities across 17+ locations in Indonesia, comparing white floor area and IT load capacity between existing and upcoming facilities. It provides revenue forecasts for the colocation market from 2023 to 2029, including retail and wholesale colocation revenue and pricing trends.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive landscape by examining the market share of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue, along with a vendor landscape analysis for existing and upcoming colocation operators, considering their data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and locations.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Indonesia?

What factors are driving the Indonesia data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Indonesia by 2029? Who are the new entrants in the Indonesian data center industry?

Key Attributes: