Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 11 September 2024


9/11/2024 4:31:24 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 19666 DKT 02/12/24 IV 600
 400
 3.030
 100 % 99.3312
98 19740 DKT 03/03/25 I 1,100
 1,100
 2.890
 100 %
Total 1,700 1,500

The sale will settle 13 September 2024


MENAFN11092024004107003653ID1108660815


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

