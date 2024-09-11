(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hungarian Prime Viktor Orbán has stated that he continues his“peace mission,” which he describes as an attempt to prevent the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, his actions, particularly his visit to Moscow, have raised many questions among EU leaders and have become a subject of criticism.On one hand, any attempt to find a peaceful solution deserves attention. But concern arises when such initiatives contradict the unified position of the international community. Viktor Orbán offers his own“peace plan,” but so far, the details of this plan remain vague. It is known that he insists on the immediate cessation of hostilities and calls for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. However, the lack of specificity and consideration of Ukraine's position raises concerns. European leaders, particularly in Germany and France, emphasize that any peace initiatives must respect Ukraine's sovereignty and international law.“I believe that any peace initiative must be based on the principles of international law and the support of Ukraine's sovereignty. Peace is only possible when the interests of all parties are considered, not just those of certain political players,” says Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-sector industrial and investment group“Aurum Group”.Orbán claims that if his plan had been implemented back in July, the current escalation could have been avoided. However, since September, the situation has become much more complicated. Russia continues its aggression, while Ukraine, supported by the international community, fights to reclaim its territories. The question arises: how realistic are Orbán's proposals in the context of the current situation?“I am convinced that to achieve lasting peace, long-term solutions must be considered, taking into account the real situation on the ground, as well as Ukraine's need for security and recovery,” comments Alona Lebedieva.This situation has also negatively impacted Hungary's political image within the EU. The reaction of European Union leaders to Orbán's actions indicates deepening isolation of his country from broader European processes.“Hungary could play an important role in strengthening European unity. But for this, it must act responsibly and in coordination with its EU partners,” Lebedieva emphasizes.Today, Orbán's policies have created challenges for Hungary within the European Union. The country is increasingly isolated from key European processes, especially regarding support for Ukraine. Moreover, Hungary's presidency of the EU Council has yet to yield significant political achievements and may even have caused reputational damage.If Orbán continues to insist on his approach, it could further deepen the divide between Hungary and other EU countries, which stand by the joint strategy of countering Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine.

