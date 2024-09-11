Maha Rain Fury: 53 Deaths, 22 Lakh Farmers Affected In Marathwada Region

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) At least 53 people died and nearly 22 lakh farmers were affected by the heavy rain in Maharashtra's Marathwada region between September 1 and 6.

According to the preliminary data compiled by the state departments of relief and rehabilitation and agriculture, districts, Hingoli, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Nanded and Parbhani reported heavy to heavy and devastating rain causing serious damage to agriculture. Over 18 lakh hectares of Khatri and horticulture have been affected.

According to the data, 22.48 lakh farmers from Marathwada suggested a huge loss of Kharif crops and orchards spread over more than 18 lakh hectares.

Following the directives by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the administration carried out panchnamas (ground-level assessment) of 7.20 lakh hectares so which is almost 39.65 per cent of the total 18 lakh hectares.

Parbhani tops the list with the completion of 85.5 per cent panchnamas followed by 67.38 per cent in Hingoli, 33.82 per cent in Latur, 23.78 per cent in Beed, 20.53 per cent in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 15.43 per cent in Jalna, 13.26 per cent in Nanded and the lowest in Dharashiv with 1.25 per cent.

The administration is currently busy conducting the panchnamas of the remaining 11 lakh hectares of land. The Parbhani district has reported highest damage to crops at 85.5 per cent

The relief and rehabilitation department has said that 53 people lost their lives during this period and 16 were injured. About 1,269 animals were also killed in the rain fury.

This apart, 14 concrete and mud houses completely collapsed, 384 concrete houses partially collapsed and 2,423 mud houses were partially collapsed. Along with this, 27 huts collapsed or were destroyed and 182 cowsheds were also damaged in this natural calamity.

The opposition has asked the state government to urgently provide financial assistance to the rain-hit farmers and others.