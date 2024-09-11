Selfio Smoothing The Path To Funding From The Kreditanstalt Für Wiederaufbau (Kfw)



EQS-Media / 11.09.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Selfio smoothing the path to funding from the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau ( KfW )

New service provides support with applications and with filling out a request for confirmation of an application Easily understandable information is available on the Selfio homepage, with an accompanying tutorial on the Selfio YouTube ( German only ) Marburg / Koblenz, 11 September 2024 – Selfio SE, a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902) focused on offering high quality home technology products online, is offering a comprehensive KfW funding service with immediate effect. Customers can draw on this service for professional support when submitting an application right through to filling out the form for confirmation of the application (BzA - Bestätigung zum Antrag). The energy transition and a more concerted focus on sustainable energy solutions have brought the topic of government funding to the fore. Attractive funding programs are available, particularly for upgrading heating systems. The Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW - German state-owned investment and development bank) offers funding for residential buildings of up to 70 percent, for instance. The new rules for applying for this funding nevertheless present many private and also commercial property owners with challenges: Complex application forms, high technical specifications and the necessary involvement of installers or energy consultants frequently creates uncertainty and therefore puts people off applying for funding. Selfio's new service makes applying for KfW funding a great deal easier. The emphasis is on relieving customers of having to deal with red tape and on supporting them in meeting as many requirements as possible for downstream funding. From the first consultation right through to the charts and diagrams enabling the identification of suitable funding programs and onto support in completing the final application, Selfio accompanies its customers step by step through the process. More details can be found on the company's website at: and a specially designed tutorial on Selfio's You-Tube channel: @SelfioDe (German only), Comprehensive service for maximum funding

According to the new funding guidelines, filling out the form for confirmation of the application constitutes the point of entry and is a necessary precondition for receiving KfW funding. In consultation with the customer, Selfio prepares and completes this complicated documentation with a view to meeting all technical and formal requirements as far as possible. The company therefore makes it easier for the customer to avoid missing out on valuable funding. “We know that applying for government funding in the context of upgrading heating systems is currently fuelling great uncertainty in the market. The new application process is a challenge for many market participants. Our new KfW funding service is aimed at alleviating uncertainty for customers right from the start and to facilitating simple and transparent access to funding,” says Arne Henne, Selfio SE's CEO.“Our aim is to give advice, not only in planning and implementing heating projects, but also – along with obtaining the most suitable funding for our customers – by offering a wide selection of heat generators, heat pumps, for example.” Environmentally compatible heating systems are to become more attractive KfW funding offers lucrative subsidies especially for energy-efficient and environmentally compatible heating systems such as heat pumps or photovoltaic systems. Government support makes it easier for homeowners to transition to cutting-edge, environmentally compatible technology while considerably reducing investment costs. KfW funding plays a decisive role, especially in upgrading existing heating systems. The aim is for the customer to derive the best possible benefit from this funding programme. Whether it's about upgrading existing gas heating system or installing a new heat pump, Selfio offers support by ensuring that the path to funding is as smooth and as uncomplicated as possible. More details on the funding service and the individual steps can be found under the heading of Planning Service on selfio's website at . About 3U: 3U HOLDING AG (), based in Marburg, Germany, was founded in 1997. As the operating management and investment holding company, it heads up the 3U Group. With a view to increasing the value for the shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, the company acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group operates successfully and profitably with its business models in mega trends in all three segments and is striving to attain market leadership in particular with its e-commerce business model. 3U HOLDING AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU). Contact:

Thomas Fritsche

Leitung Unternehmenskommunikation & Investor Relations



3U HOLDING AG

Frauenbergstraße 31-33

D-35039 Marburg

Tel.: + 49 (0)6421 999-1200

Fax: + 49 (0)6421 999-1222

Email: IR@3U



End of Media Release



Issuer: 3U HOLDING AG

Key word(s): Services

11.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: 3U HOLDING AG Frauenbergstraße 31-33 35039 Marburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)6421/999-1200 Fax: +49 (0)6421/999-1222 E-mail: IR@3U Internet: ISIN: DE0005167902 WKN: 516790 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1985419



End of News EQS Media