(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EcoGraf Attends Leading Korean and Tanzanian

11.09.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Release / 11 September 2024

EcoGraf Attends Leading Korean and Tanzanian

Events in Perth

EcoGraf Limited (ASX: EGR ; FSE: FMK ; OTCQB: ECGFF ) is pleased to have attended two events

held last week; the 45th Australian Korea Business Council AKBC-KABC Joint Meeting and the

annual Africa Down Under (ADU) conference. Both events were held in Perth, Western Australia.

AUSTRALIAN KOREA BUSINESS COUNCIL (AKBC) 45TH YEAR EVENT – 1-3 rd SEPT

AKBC- KABC Joint Meeting

A key discussion during the AKBC-KABC Joint Meeting was on the topic of Critical Minerals and

Clean Energy Transitions under the theme "Navigating Global Shifts: Korea, Australia, and the

Future". The event was attended by key industry groups and government dignitaries. At the

welcoming cocktail event, the Australian Minister of Resources, Hon. Madeleine King, acknowledged

companies who are contributing to this global challenge, including EcoGraf's developments.

Refer #google_vignette

AKBC Roundtable Meeting

EcoGraf was pleased to have been invited to join the Australia-Korea Critical Minerals Roundtable

following the successful AKBC-KABC Joint Meeting. Critical battery minerals required for the

transition to clean energy is creating greater collaboration between countries, and Australia and

Korea are leading the way in sustainable mineral development and lithium-ion battery recycling.





AFRICA DOWN UNDER (ADU) EVENT – 4-6 th SEPT

EcoGraf exhibited its vertically integrated

battery anode developments at ADU2024. A

presentation titled“Tanzania graphite for

clean energy future” was presented during

Session One of the Conference.

View

presentation

Marking the first visit to Perth by a Tanzanian Minister of Minerals, the Hon. Anthony Mavunde,

stated in his presentation at the ADU that Tanzania has attracted significant mining investments from

Australian companies and in the past two years, Australian companies have signed agreements with

the Tanzanian government worth more than 10 trillion Tanzanian Shillings.

These investments are set to significantly boost the country's revenue, create numerous job

opportunities, and increase local participation in the mining sector. Special recognition was given to

President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan for her leadership in fostering a welcoming environment for

these investments.





The Government of Tanzania delegation was accompanied by the Tanzania's H.E. Ambassador

Baraka H. Lavunda and representatives from the Mining Commission and State Mining

Corporation (STAMICO).

Tanzania & East Africa Mining Cocktail Event

EcoGraf also attended a cocktail event on the 5th of September, hosted by Azurite Management

Consultancy, which was well represented by government officials and industry peers with activities

in Tanzania and East Africa. . The event focussed on discussion on innovation in minerals.

AAMEG ESG Event, PreIWD nomination

EcoGraf was delighted to have been nominated for the

'

Emerging ESG Award for a Resource Exploration or

Development Company' for its involvement in the

PreIWD event. The PreIWD event was co-founded with

Azurite Management Consultancy, which supports

women in mining and leadership roles.





Panel: Critical Futures: Africa's Role in The Energy Future

Christer Mhingo, the Company's director in Tanzania, participated in a panel discussion which

focussed on the new infrastructure and critical mineral development in Tanzania. EcoGraf's

upstream development and plans to advance its midstream development with its mechanical

shaping facility were highlighted during this panel discussion.

Ministry of Minerals, Briefing Meeting

The Company held a briefing meeting with the Hon. Minister

Mavunde, Andrew Spinks, Managing Director of EcoGraf and

Christer Mhingo, whereby the Company provided an update of

its activities in Tanzania. The discussions included the

positive progress in relation to the Epanko Graphite Project

and covered activities such as the site visits by bank appointed

independent technical experts for the due diligence and

positive government preliminary review decision for the

German Government loan.

The Minister updated the Company on the progress on its Special Mining License (SML), which has

been signed by the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee (IMTC) and ready for the Ministerial

Cabinet meeting. Hon. Minister Mavunde thanked EcoGraf for continuing the positive work and

stated the Government of Tanzania is committed to assisting the Company reaching their project

key milestones through partnership and collaborative approach. (Reported by Tanzania Japan

Embassy on X).

This Media Release is authorised by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002





About EcoGraf

EcoGraf

is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion

battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining

and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite

natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project,

to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGrafTM battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality

large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfreeTM purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce

99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North

America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGrafTM purification

process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO2 emissions and lower battery

costs.

Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company's mailing list for the latest announcements, media

releases and market news.

JOIN

OUR

MAILING

LIST









11.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

