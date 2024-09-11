EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited
EcoGraf Attends Leading Korean and Tanzanian
11.09.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
media Release / 11 September 2024
EcoGraf Attends Leading Korean and Tanzanian
Events in Perth
EcoGraf Limited (ASX: EGR ; FSE: FMK ; OTCQB: ECGFF ) is pleased to have attended two events
held last week; the 45th Australian Korea Business Council AKBC-KABC Joint Meeting and the
annual Africa Down Under (ADU) conference. Both events were held in Perth, Western Australia.
AUSTRALIAN KOREA BUSINESS COUNCIL (AKBC) 45TH YEAR EVENT – 1-3 rd SEPT
AKBC- KABC Joint Meeting
A key discussion during the AKBC-KABC Joint Meeting was on the topic of Critical Minerals and
Clean Energy Transitions under the theme "Navigating Global Shifts: Korea, Australia, and the
Future". The event was attended by key industry groups and government dignitaries. At the
welcoming cocktail event, the Australian Minister of Resources, Hon. Madeleine King, acknowledged
companies who are contributing to this global challenge, including EcoGraf's developments.
AKBC Roundtable Meeting
EcoGraf was pleased to have been invited to join the Australia-Korea Critical Minerals Roundtable
following the successful AKBC-KABC Joint Meeting. Critical battery minerals required for the
transition to clean energy is creating greater collaboration between countries, and Australia and
Korea are leading the way in sustainable mineral development and lithium-ion battery recycling.
AFRICA DOWN UNDER (ADU) EVENT – 4-6 th SEPT
EcoGraf exhibited its vertically integrated
battery anode developments at ADU2024. A
presentation titled“Tanzania graphite for
clean energy future” was presented during
Session One of the Conference.
View
presentation
Marking the first visit to Perth by a Tanzanian Minister of Minerals, the Hon. Anthony Mavunde,
stated in his presentation at the ADU that Tanzania has attracted significant mining investments from
Australian companies and in the past two years, Australian companies have signed agreements with
the Tanzanian government worth more than 10 trillion Tanzanian Shillings.
These investments are set to significantly boost the country's revenue, create numerous job
opportunities, and increase local participation in the mining sector. Special recognition was given to
President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan for her leadership in fostering a welcoming environment for
these investments.
The Government of Tanzania delegation was accompanied by the Tanzania's H.E. Ambassador
Baraka H. Lavunda and representatives from the Mining Commission and State Mining
Corporation (STAMICO).
Tanzania & East Africa Mining Cocktail Event
EcoGraf also attended a cocktail event on the 5th of September, hosted by Azurite Management
Consultancy, which was well represented by government officials and industry peers with activities
in Tanzania and East Africa. . The event focussed on discussion on innovation in minerals.
AAMEG ESG Event, PreIWD nomination
EcoGraf was delighted to have been nominated for the
'
Emerging ESG Award for a Resource Exploration or
Development Company' for its involvement in the
PreIWD event. The PreIWD event was co-founded with
Azurite Management Consultancy, which supports
women in mining and leadership roles.
Panel: Critical Futures: Africa's Role in The Energy Future
Christer Mhingo, the Company's director in Tanzania, participated in a panel discussion which
focussed on the new infrastructure and critical mineral development in Tanzania. EcoGraf's
upstream development and plans to advance its midstream development with its mechanical
shaping facility were highlighted during this panel discussion.
Ministry of Minerals, Briefing Meeting
The Company held a briefing meeting with the Hon. Minister
Mavunde, Andrew Spinks, Managing Director of EcoGraf and
Christer Mhingo, whereby the Company provided an update of
its activities in Tanzania. The discussions included the
positive progress in relation to the Epanko Graphite Project
and covered activities such as the site visits by bank appointed
independent technical experts for the due diligence and
positive government preliminary review decision for the
German Government loan.
The Minister updated the Company on the progress on its Special Mining License (SML), which has
been signed by the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee (IMTC) and ready for the Ministerial
Cabinet meeting. Hon. Minister Mavunde thanked EcoGraf for continuing the positive work and
stated the Government of Tanzania is committed to assisting the Company reaching their project
key milestones through partnership and collaborative approach. (Reported by Tanzania Japan
Embassy on X).
This Media Release is authorised by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.
For further information, please contact:
INVESTORS
Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
T: +61 8 6424 9002
About EcoGraf
EcoGraf
is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion
battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining
and mineral processing business.
In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite
natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project,
to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGrafTM battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality
large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.
Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfreeTM purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce
99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North
America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.
Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGrafTM purification
process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO2 emissions and lower battery
costs.
