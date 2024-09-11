(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Data Center Colocation - & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 135 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 420 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 20.82%.

Data center operators, such as ePLDT, YCO Cloud Centers, and SpaceDC, will contribute to significant area additions in the future. For instance, ePLDT will add a white floor area of around 100 thousand square feet in phase 1 of its VITRO 11 data center. Also, the 42U rack cabinets are estimated to dominate the Philippines data center market during the forecast period. The Philippines data center colocation market is experiencing investments from hyperscalers, which will drive the market of high-density racks for efficient data processing. This report analyzes the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Philippines data center colocation industry. Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by colocation operators is provided based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location WHATS INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available for utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size is available regarding Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy percentage.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in the Philippines.

The study of the existing Philippines data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of several industries' current and future colocation demand in the Philippines.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Philippines

Facilities Covered (Existing): 21

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 09

Coverage: 7+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Philippines

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends. VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Operators

ePLDT

DITO Telecommunity

Beeinfotech

Bitstop Network Services

Digital Edge

Globe Telecom

Phcolo Total Information Management New Operators

Ayalaland Logistics Holdings

Converge ICT Solutions

Digital Halo

Megawide

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres YCO Cloud KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the Philippines?

What factors are driving the Philippines data center colocation market?

Who are the new entrants in the Philippines data center industry? How much MW of IT power capacity will be utilized in the Philippines by 2029? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 56 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $135 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $420 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Philippines



Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in the Philippines

8.2. Sustainability Status in Philippines

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud on Ramps & Investment in the Philippines

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

