Amagi Expands Footprint in Latin America with Mexico Entry

Amagi , the global leader in cloud-based SaaS for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced that it is entering the Mexican market. This strategic move underlines Amagi's commitment to worldwide growth and adds weight to its belief in the massive potential of the Latin American and entertainment scene.

Amagi also announces the appointment of Miriam Rios as the Director of Account Management, to lead its sales efforts in Mexico. With an impressive track record in Sales Advertising and Commercial Intelligence in linear and nonlinear video, working for ad tech, Pay TV, and Media Agencies, Miriam will be a stalwart in establishing a presence, building solid partnerships, and driving business growth for the region at Amagi.

With the development in Mexico's media and entertainment scene rushing to fast-track digital technologies, the opportunities are enormous for Amagi. The company intends to provide broadcasters and content owners a competitive advantage in rich viewing experience delivery to audiences in Mexico, on the back of deep industry expertise and a cutting-edge cloud-based platform.

"Mexico is a very dynamic market with a very thriving media ecosystem," says Ronaldo Dias, Sales Director, Hispanic Americas at Amagi. We look forward to bringing our unique solutions to this market and helping our partners unlock new revenue streams and reach wider audiences. With Miriam at the helm, I'm confident we can build a strong foothold in Mexico."

"I am elated to join Amagi and be at the helm of our expansion into Mexico. The country's media landscape is ripe for transformation, and Amagi is uniquely positioned to drive this change. I am looking forward to working with local partners and clients, to help them achieve their goals," said Miriam Rios, Director, Account Management, Amagi.

Amagi has made significant strides in the Latin American market via its presence in Brazil. Their flagship products, such as Amagi CLOUDPORT, Amagi DYNAMIC, and Amagi THUNDERSTORM, are powering the operations of multiple leading media companies and broadcasters across the region. Through successful deployments, they have demonstrated their ability to enhance their Latin American clients' content delivery,

monetization, and viewer experience.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company's clients include some of the world's biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

Bio: Miriam Rios

Director, Account Management for Amagi

With over 15 years of experience in the advertising, media, and entertainment industries, Miriam Rios is an out-of-the-box leader in data-driven strategy and sales conversion. She is currently the Account Director at Amagi for Mexico, where she connects creators, content platforms, and brands with the goal of creating monetization opportunities while ensuring value and high levels of customer satisfaction.

Before joining Amagi, Miriam held key positions at several renowned companies, including EXTE, A+E Networks Latin America, Havas Media, and Dentsu. She was responsible for developing research, data, content, and sales strategies that drove growth in capitalizable return on investment. She is known for her ability to identify emerging trends, data, creative ideas, and storytelling, transforming them into easily digestible and understandable products for end customers.

Miriam holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication Sciences from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and postgraduate degrees in semiotics and urban sociology.

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

