Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Valued At US$ 24.18 Bn In 2023, Projected To Reach US$ 54.52 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing to Grow at a CAGR of 9.23% from 2024 to 2032 Driven by Advancements in Alternative Testing Methods

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global in-vitro toxicology testing market , valued at US$ 24.18 billion in 2023, is expected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated market value of US$ 54.52 billion by 2032. This promising trajectory represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.23% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Access Detailed Sample Report:-In-vitro toxicology testing, a crucial tool in evaluating the potential harmful effects of substances without the use of live animals, has seen increased adoption due to rising ethical concerns, advancements in biotechnology, and regulatory pressures. The market is driven by the growing demand for alternative testing methods in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and chemical industries, as well as advancements in cell-based assays and high-throughput screening techniques.North America currently leads the market, attributed to strong investment in research and development, a favorable regulatory framework, and the presence of key market players. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing R&D activities, expanding pharmaceutical industries, and a growing focus on reducing animal testing.Market DynamicsDriver: Increasing Ethical Concerns About Animal TestingIn recent years, ethical concerns surrounding animal testing have become a prominent driver in the expansion of the in-vitro toxicology testing market. Advocacy for animal welfare has gained momentum, with numerous organizations and public campaigns highlighting the need for alternative testing methods. In 2023, over 1,500 organizations worldwide actively campaigned against animal testing, emphasizing the ethical implications of using animals for research. Additionally, more than 900 universities and research institutions have implemented policies to reduce animal testing. The European Union has been at the forefront, with 27 countries fully banning cosmetic testing on animals, prompting other regions to follow suit. In the United States, California and New York have enacted laws restricting animal testing for cosmetics, representing a significant portion of the $70 billion U.S. cosmetics market.The in-vitro toxicology testing market is responding to these shifts, with a significant increase in investment in alternative methods. In 2023, over 150 new startups focused on in-vitro testing technologies were established globally. Furthermore, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S. allocated $180 million towards developing alternative testing methods. This reflects a growing acknowledgment of the importance of addressing ethical concerns through scientific innovation. The global market for in-vitro toxicology testing reached an estimated $23 billion in revenue, with projections suggesting continued growth as more companies seek ethical testing solutions.Secure Your Copy of the Full Report:-The competitive landscape of the global in-vitro toxicology testing market is characterized by strategic collaborations, mergers, and product innovations. Key players in the market are focusing on enhancing their product portfolios to meet evolving industry standards and regulatory guidelines.Top Players in Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market.Charles River.Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.Abott.Thermofisher Scientific Inc..Catalent Inc..GE Healthcare.Eurofins Scientific.Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.Evotec.Genotronix.BioIVT.Merck.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Solutions.Equipment.AssayoBacterial Toxicity AssaysoProtein DegradationoGPCRsoNuclear ReceptorsoTissue Culture AssaysoOthers.Consumables.ServicesBy Method.Cellular Assay.Biochemical Assay.In Silicon.Ex-VivoBy Technology.Cell Culture Technology.High Throughput Technology.OMICS TechnologyBy Toxicity Endpoint & Test.ADME.Skin Irritation, Corrosion & Sensitization.Genotoxicity Testing.Cytotoxicity Testing.Ocular Toxicity.Phototoxicity Testing.Dermal Toxicity.OthersBy End User.Pharmaceutical.Cosmetics & Household.Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories.Diagnostics.Chemicals Industry.Food Industry.OthersBy Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeU.K.GermanyFranceSpainItalyRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.