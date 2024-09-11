Ecuador’S Congress To Decide Fate Of Attorney General’S Impeachment Trial

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's National Assembly faces a critical decision regarding the impeachment trial of Attorney General Diana Salazar.



The case, which began in November 2023, has taken unexpected turns and now rests in the hands of the full legislative body.



Salazar, who has held office since 2019, stands accused of failing to fulfill her duties.



The charges stem from alleged inaction on money laundering cases and biased handling of high-profile matters.



Critics also cite poor administrative management as grounds for impeachment. The process hit a snag in May 2024 when Salazar's high-risk pregnancy forced a suspension.







However, on September 4, she requested the Assembly to resume proceedings. This move surprised many, given the gravity of the accusations.



Two lawmakers from the Citizen Revolution Movemen , led by former President Rafael Correa, spearheaded the impeachment effort.



Their party holds 48 seats in the 137-member Assembly, requiring significant cross-party support to reach the 70 votes needed for dismissal.



Salazar's tenure has been marked by high-profile corruption investigations, including cases against Correa's administration.



In 2020, Correa received an eight-year prison sentence for bribery, highlighting the far-reaching implications of Salazar's work.



The Legislative Oversight Committee's failure to qualify the impeachment on Monday night pushed the decision to the full Assembly. This development adds another layer of complexity to an already contentious process.



As Ecuador grapples with political instability and corruption allegations, the outcome of this trial could significantly impact the country's justice system and political landscape.



The Assembly's decision will likely reverberate far beyond the halls of government, shaping public trust in institutions and the fight against corruption.



