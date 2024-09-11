EU's 100-Ton Medical Aid Arrives In Kabul: Is The High Cargo Cost Justified?

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The European Union announced on Tuesday that it had sent a third shipment of humanitarian aid, this time containing 100 tons of medical supplies, to Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the EU stated on its X page that the essential medical equipment was dispatched to assist needy Afghans.

Since 2021, the EU reports sending approximately 1,900 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Over the past three years, the EU has sent thousands of tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through 37 flights.

Previously, the World Food Programme reported that the EU had provided €25 million in aid to meet the food needs of hundreds of thousands, including children and pregnant and lactating women.

Additionally, in August of this year, the EU contributed over $1 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

Meanwhile, experts believe that spending large amounts on cargo flights for humanitarian aid is costly for the Afghan people and could lead to inefficient fund use. They are calling for greater transparency and accountability from international organizations operating in Afghanistan.

“Since each cargo flight costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, wouldn't it be cheaper to ship or simply procure the supplies locally?” Hashmat Ghani questioned.

Afghanistan is a poor country, and such high shipping costs are not viable. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on cargo flights, procuring the supplies locally or finding a more cost-effective solution would be more economical.





